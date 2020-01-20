BRAGGS — It’s a unique situation for the Braggs Wildcats and coach Jeff Fry.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and this is one of the better starts I’ve had in my career, but it’s all about these kids,” said Fry, whose Cats face Quapaw in a first-round game in the 75th annual Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament that begins Thursday, Jan. 23. “These guys have struggled back-and-forth for a few years with a lot of coaches. This is my fourth year here now and I think I’ve got the longest tenure as the head in I couldn't tell you how long.”

Braggs, ranked fourth in Class B, improved to 15-0 with a 72-26 romp over Cave Springs 72-26 Thursday, Jan. 16. It hosts Union Christian Academy Monday night.

Fry, in his fourth season as the Wildcats’ head coach, previously had been at Talihina and Cleveland.

“These guys have bought into a tough old man and I like where we are as a basketball team,” he said. “We’ve watched a lot of other teams this year and we’re not the most athletic team, we’re not the best defensive team and we’re not the most leaping team, but I truly believe 1 through 10 we have the best basketball team in our class. We may not win them all, but I am not going to trade my kids for anybody.

“I coach them hard, but I also love them hard. When you get a kid’s respect and the respect of the parents, it’s a lot easier to coach a little more old-school than this softer, easier route.”

Braggs qualified for the Class B state tournament for the first time in 64 years during the 2018-2019 season, losing to top-ranked and eventual state champ Kinta in the first round.

The Wildcats started 4-3 but finished 21-6.

They were 16-11 in 2017-2018, being eliminated in the first round of regional play, but prior to that had only two winning seasons in the previous 11.

Key players include 6-6 junior Jase King, who Fry calls his “coach on the court” as well as seniors Parker York, Gavin Dause and Zack Askew.

Fry said Douse drained 10 3-point games, including eight in a row during one stretch, in a recent game.

Two of the Cats’ bigger wins were 56-42 over B No. 11 Kinta and 49-48 against 2A No. 16 Rattan.

Braggs has split its two games in the championship round at NEO, beating Bluejacket 45-40 in the Boys Blue championship game in 2015 and lost to Commerce 55-50 in the 2018 Boys Norse title round.

“We love the tournament and we love the way we’re treated there,” said Fry, who also coaches the Braggs girls.

The BHS boys and Quapaw square off at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Miami Activity Center.

Braggs is among 48 teams that will be competing in six brackets.

Returning champions include the Wyandotte, Roland and Oklahoma Bible Academy boys, and the Miami, Quapaw and Bluejacket girls.

In addition to the MAC, games also will be played at the NEO Field House and the Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center.

Other teams entered include Afton, Bluejacket, Braggs, Cave Springs, Chetopa, Kan., Commerce, Fairland, Green Country Defenders (Tulsa), Oaks, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Miami, Mingo Valley Christian (Tulsa), Nowata, Quapaw, Roland, St. Paul, Kan., South Coffeyville, The New School (Fayetteville, Ark.), Washington County Homeschool Ambassadors (Dewey), Watts, Welch, Wright Christian (Tulsa), Wyandotte and the Roland JV boys and Joplin Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School and Tulsa McLain girls.

Daily tickets are $9 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. A tournament pass, good for all games at all three sites, is $20.