MIAMI — Northeastern A&M set the stage for a Monday showdown in Tishomingo when the Golden Norse rolled to a 94-53 victory over Redlands Community College here Thursday night.

The win bumped NEO’s record to 5-0 in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Murray State College, which improved to 4-0 Thursday with a 66-62 win over Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, hosts the Golden Norsemen Monday night.

“They have really good guard play,” Norse coach Jeremy Jackson said. “They’re really deep, can shoot the ball very well and have multiple guys stepping up each game. They are battle tested.

“That’s going to be a battle of the titans.”

After Monday’s game, NEO (12-5) hits the road again for a Wednesday date at Altus against Western Oklahoma State College.

“You’ve got to be ready to play. Look at the NBA: they play back-to-back and four games in five days,” Jackson said. “That’s why we play a lot of tournaments early on; so we’re ready for this kind of stuff.”

The Norse never trailed against Redlands, breaking out to a 6-0 lead then extending that to 27-10 midway through the opening half.

“They are a scary team,” Jackson said of the Cougars. “They have pieces that can do everything that you want in a basketball team. We knew that. We had to really gear ourselves up defensively to ensure that they didn’t get going.

“They had a stretch where they got it to with 11 (42-31), but we really dug in and kinda flexed our muscles.”

NEO led 50-31 at the half then outscored the Cougars 44-22 over the final 20 minutes.

It led by as many as 37 late in the game then scored the final 10 points over the last 3 minutes to make it the 41-point margin of victory.

Rudi Williams, who had only eight points in an overtime win at Connors State on Monday, Jan. 13, bounced back to have one of his best nights of the season: 23 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes

“He’s a special, dynamic player who is getting recruited by every power 5 in the country it seems like,” Jackson said. “There is a reason for that. What I am most proud about him tonight is he had 15 rebounds — that’s amazing for a point guard.”

Samkelo Cele added 20 points, followed by James Graves with 16 and Nikita Konstantynovski with 13.

“We are blessed with very talented young men,” Jackson said. “We have guys that can go for 30, multiple guys that can do that. That really helps.”

Others with points for NEO were Kalil Camara, seven; Tyren Collins, four; Garrett Sweeney, five, and Tyren Collins, four.

Christian Choice and Mark Lamb 14 each for Redlands, which fell to 6-14 overall and is winless in six conference games.