MIAMI — Suffering their first loss at home to Redlands Community College in at least the past 10 years, Northeastern A&M fell 64-58 Thursday, Jan. 16 at the NEO Field House.

It also was the second straight loss for the Lady Norse, who fell to 8-7 overall and 3-2 in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference.

“We’re not playing the way Lady Norse basketball should be played right now,” coach Jim Rowland said. “We’ve got to have a little bit of an edge on us and I don’t think we do. We have to step up and make plays.”

The Lady Norse never led in the game, falling behind 10-0 before getting their first point on a free throw by Gabriela Chivata midway through the opening frame.

No. 20 Redlands (17-1 overall and 6-0 in league play) led 19-10 after one and carried a 33-27 lead into the break.

“I told them (the players) you can’t go down 19-10,” Rowland said. “You are climbing up the hill the whole time. I thought that’s what we were. We bounced back right there before halftime. But we come back out in the third quarter and we get a couple kids in foul trouble. They have to go to the bench and we get nothing from anybody else when we go to the bench. That really hurt.”

The Lady Cougars put together another 19-10 run in the third.

“We can’t give up that run like that,” Rowland said. “We’ve got to be better than that — and we weren’t. You look at the first and third quarters and that’s the game.”

The Lady Norse used a 12-2 run early in the third to pull to within 57-49 and were within four in the final 38.3 seconds, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Lady Norse shot only 25.4% from the field, connecting on 17 of 67 shots.

“We can’t keep missing little tiny layups and ‘dinks,’” Rowland said. “You can't afford to do that. That’s what happened in that third quarter. We gave up layup after layup, basket after basket. You can run all the sets you want, but you’ve got to finish one of them.”

NEO did have four starters score in double figures with Kiarra Brooks, Koreea Kirksey and Eliska Stebetakova getting 11 each and Ivvana Murillo contributed 10.

Chivata added six, Dariann Myles five and Emily McAdams and Kine Dopp scored two each.

Redlands picked up 16 from Reneya Hopkins, 15 from Kiara Lovings and 10 each from Nyah Banks and Karyssa Jackson.

“I thought defensively we did a good job. We held down Hopkins, their best player. We will let her hit 16 every night. Their second-best scorer, Lovings, had 15 and I will let her hit that every night. The problem I have is Banks — she’s not a scorer — and we let her have 10 on us

The Lady Cougars had averaged 74.3 points per game.

NEO has a tough part of the schedule this week. They travel to Tishomingo Monday to face Murray State then turn around and travel to Altus for a Wednesday game with Western Oklahoma State.

“Our turnaround is going to be tough. We’ve got our two longest trips,” Rowland said.