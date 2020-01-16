The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association officially approved football districts for the 2020 and 2021 seasons during its board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association recommendations were approved with very few changes.

There’s a one-week window for coaches to protest, then the OFBCA will finalize the recommendations on Jan. 3 at the group’s executive board meeting.

It passed by a 13-1 vote, board member Bryan McNutt of Antlers the lone dissenter.

According to The Oklahoman, his concerns were primarily in Class 2A, where Coalgate has been assigned to a district with Frederick; the two are separated by nearly 200 miles.

Under the original OFBCA recommendations, Hominy originally had been assigned to District A-5 with Afton, Fairland, Commerce and Wyandotte (down from Class 2A), but instead will be in A-6.

District assignments for local teams include:

4A-3 — Miami, Bristow, Catoosa, xCleveland, Grove, Oologah, Skiatook and Wagoner.

A-5 — Afton, Commerce, Fairland, Quapaw, xWyandotte, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union and xPawhuska.

C-3 — Bluejacket, Welch, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, xSouth Coffeyville, Timberlake, xWesleyan Christian.

x-indicates new to the district