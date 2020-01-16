QUAPAW — Tanner Daniels, a 6-2, 235-pound offensive guard and defensive tackle from Quapaw, will play in the Blue-Gray All American Bowl Monday, Jan. 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game will be televised on ESPN3 starting at 6 p.m.

Daniels advanced through a regional qualifier in Tennessee, and then was picked to play in the game after placing among the leaders in a super combine at Arlington.

He’s one of 55 players on a team that was selected from more than 6,750 players who participated in combines from around the country or was recommended by staff members.

Players report Saturday and they will have two practices before playing the game.

Participants will receive their jerseys at a media dinner Sunday.

Daniels earlier had competed in a Blue Gray regional combine in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

According to a Blue-Gray All-American Bowl release, the last three years, nearly 90% of the game’s participants have earned scholarships before or after.

Daniels went up against more than 100 student-athletes at the Hendersonville regional then double that at Arlington.

This will be one of three other All-American Bowls.

There also will be a game Jan. 6 at Raymond James Stadium, Jan. 13 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Jan. 16 at AT&T Stadium.