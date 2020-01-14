By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

It was a great win, by Josh, last week for the Barnsdall High School boys basketball team.

Josh Weber poured in 20 points and grabbed 10 boards to energize the Panthers to the 50-45 beat down of Riverfield Country Day at the Regent Prep Tournament.

The Barnsdall Lady Panthers also smashed through to victory with a 48-36 rout of Hulbert in the girls’ tourney bracket.

Next up, Barnsdall travels Monday to Woodland and stays home Tuesday to take on Copan.

That’s not all. The Barnsdall boys return Wednesday to Regent Prep to face Sperry for the tourney finale.

Following are summaries of Barnsdall’s games at Regent Prep.

Boys: Regent Prep 48, Barnsdall 37

Barnsdall suffered its only loss of the week against the tourney’s host team.

Michael Marin flushed 13 points to lead the Barnsdall scoring sheet, followed by Weber with 12 and Heath Moles with 10. Braden Kelley added two points to round out Barnsdall’s scoring.

Moles grabbed nine boards to come up just shy of a double. Weber and Marin tallied eight and six boards, respectively.

Boys: Barnsdall 50, Riverfield 45

This victory to open the tourney snapped a three-game losing streak for the Panthers.

Weber’s double-double fueled the attack, but several other Panthers made impactful contributions — Marin, 11 points and nine rebounds; Kelley, eight points; Moles, six points; and Keegan Marin, five points.

A fiery 12-0 spurt in the third quarter propelled Barnsdall to a seven-point lead, 38-31.

Riverfield edged Barnsdall, 14-12, in the final quarter, but that was too small a bump to affect the outcome.

Weber is blossoming as a major force for the Panthers, first-year Barnsdall head coach Wade Corder said.

“He’s just keeps getting better and better,” the coach said. “He plays the center spot for us and he hustles and gets all those points on putbacks and around the rim. He goes and does all the hard work for us. We normally put him on their best defender. He’s a selfless guy who keeps getting better every day.”

Girls: Barnsdall 48, Hulbert 36

The Lady Panthers recoiled from a five-game losing streak and lashed out at Hulbert with quiet ferocity.

Jaydon Mackey chewed up the nets with 16 points and grabbed seven boards to spearhead Barnsdall’s effort.

Kyndal LeFlore added nine points.

McKenna Bryant also made a major impact with eight points and seven boards.

Mickey Easley perhaps turned in the most important all-around performance — seven wins, seven steals and five assists.

Veteran Barnsdall head coach Joe Gilbert celebrated his team’s vastly improved field goal shooting percentage — better than 40 percent on two-point shots.

“We played a little better,” Gilbert said. “We shot quite a bit better than the day before.”

But, the Lady Panthers hit only 4-of-17 free throws, Gilbert added.

Even so, the Lady Panthers snared the win and a burst of momentum.

Barnsdall 48, Hulbert 36

Hulbert 7-13-9-7—36

Barnsdall 10-16-8-14—48

Hulbert

Pralle 12, Chambers 10, Cannon 10.

Barnsdall

Jaydon Mackey 16, Kyndal LeFlore 9, Mickey Easley 7, McKenna Bryant 8, Haley Tarwater 4, Ashley Johnson 2, Kaylee Rasberry 2.