Perfect for January.

That’s the storyline so far in the Oak Moon month for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball team.

The upward-climbing Eagles clambered past Kansas Wesleyan, 80-66, on Saturday, to remain unbeaten (3-0) since the Christmas break.

The Eagles (14-4, 9-3) are on a four-game triumph tear since Dec. 14.

But, give the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes credit for their grit and determination on OKWU’s home court.

As the curtain fell on the first half, the Eagles clung to a three-point lead, 31-28.

Through the first five minutes of the second half, the Coyotes continued to hang around within two possessions.

But, when OKWU’s Lense Ramey busted a three-pointer with 14:56 left in the game, OKWU began to pull away — slowly, but deliberately.

Ramey rang up another trey at 13:01 mark to elevate OKWU to its first double-digit lead, 51-39.

OKWU’s biggest margin topped out at 25 points, 72-47, after Valentin Van Putten canned a two-pointer with 6:15 left.

Kansas Wesleyan then went on 19-8 push the rest of the game to narrow the gap to 14 points.

Lance Tipton flirted with a double-double for OKWU — 16 points and nine rebounds — to lead the way.

Janson Lietzke added 12 points, six boards and three assists.

Kaleb Stokes chipped in with 11 points and five assists.

Second-rotation warrior Ramey offered a golden boost with 3-of-5 shooting from downtown and nine points; Van Putten amassed eight points, six rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Ke’Von Boston quietly contributed some valuable minutes — six points, three assists and two rebounds. He buried two three-pointers.

As a team, OKWU buried 11-of-30 three-pointers.

For the Coyotes, Peyton Hatter scored 13 points, followed by James Brooks with nine.

The Eagles — who are coached by Donnie Bostwick — have posted double-digit margin wins for four-straight contests.

OKWU improved to 9-3 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, just 1.5 games behind conference leader Ottawa (16-1, 10-1).

OKWU and Ottawa will collide Wednesday in a mega-matchup at the Mueller Sports Center. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

This is Bostwick’s seven year leading OKWU, which has made the NAIA tourney each year.

OKWU 80, Kansas Wesleyan 66

Kansas Wesleyan 28-38—66

OKWU 31-49—80

Kansas Wesleyan

AJ Range 2-4 3-4 7, Brayden White 0-3 0-0 0, CJ Weathers 1-1 2-2 4, Miles Koehler 1-2 0-0 3, Peyton Hatter 5-9 0-0 13, Trey Gilbert 0-1 2-2 2, Brendon Ganaway 2-5 0-2 6, James Brooks 3-11 1-2 9, Daekwon Gross 2-3 0-0 4, Andre Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Hahn 3-9 0-0 7, Zay Wilson 1-3 1-3 3, Savian Edwards 2-5 1-1 5, Trey Duffey 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 23-57 11-18 66

Oklahoma Wesleyan

Janson Lietzke 6-8 0-0 12, Kazden Ammons 1-2 0-0 2, Lance Tipton 5-10 2-2 16, Brooks Haddock 2-5 1-2 6, Taylen Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Jacob Mershon 1-2 0-2 2, Valentin Van Putten 4-7 0-0 8, Max Valentino 2-4 0-0 4, Kamron Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Ke’Von Boston 2-5 0-0 6, Kaleb Stokes 5-7 0-0 11, Lense Ramey 3-6 0-0 9, Austin Poling 0-2 0-0 0, Cameron Dashiell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 3-6 80