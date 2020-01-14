By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

A tale of two starts set the tone for a promising but ultimately tough Friday afternoon for the Bartlesville High School boys basketball team.

The Stillwater Pioneers rolled to an early 12-2 lead to try to leave the Bruins behind in the dust.

But, Bartlesville quickened its pace to overtake the Pioneers early in the third quarter.

However, the Pioneers rode a burst of momentum back into the lead and to the victory, 62-40, in the consolation semifinals of the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational in Bartlesville.

The result sent Stillwater (1-8) to the fifth-place game and moved Bartlesville (1-8) into the seventh-place tilt on Saturday.

But, a weekend chilldown cancelled Saturday’s games.

Stillwater finished up at 1-1 in the tourney while the Bruins ended at 0-2.

The difference in Friday’s fray began with Stillwater’s burst out of the opening whistle — after the first 60 seconds.

The Pioneers missed their first shot and Bruin point guard Shane Simpson elevated skyward — as it he had rockets strapped to his ankles — to pull down the rebound.

But, the Bruins missed a three-pointer over the top of Stillwater’s two-three zone and the Pioneers went back on the attack.

Stillwater’s Kobe Holley scored on a driving hook layup to open the scoring.

Bartlesville answered with a bank shot bucket off a right baseline runner to tie the score, 2-2.

But, Stillwater then went on an 10-0 tear, beginning with a three-point play by Jack Smithton.

The Pioneers reached a double-digit lead, 12-2 — taking advantage of multiple Bruin turnovers — with just less than four minutes left in the first quarter.

Bartlesville snapped the Stillwater run with two free throws by Simpson, at the 3:12 mark of the period.

Bartlesville got the ball back quickly and cashed in on three-pointer by freshman Aadhi Ayyappan to slice Stillwater’s lead to five, 12-7.

But, Stillwater’s Garrick Martin answered with a trey to power the Pioneers to a 15-7 lead at the quarter break.

Martin scored 10 of Stillwater’s points in the quarter.

Stillwater buried a trey to open the second quarter for an 18-7 advantage.

Displaying his fiery determination, Simpson canned a three-pointer on the other end to make it an eight-point game again, 18-10.

The shot fueled the Bruins’ energy. They denied Stillwater a bucket and came back with a long-distance basket by Ayyappan to trim the gap back to five, 18-13.

However, Bartlesville regained the ball with a chance to make it a one-possession game — but missed two free throws with 5:02 left in the first half.

The news grew worse seconds later when Nakvinda was whistled for his second foul.

However, the Bruin defense continued to shut down Stillwater. That allowed Bartlesville to get within three points, 18-15, on two Chris Ward free throws.

Two possessions later, Stillwater missed four layups on the same, frantic possession with bodies crashing and bumping and diving for rebounds and loose balls.

But, Bartlesville failed to take advantage of the Pioneers’ woes; Stillwater extended the lead back to six, 21-15, on a trey.

Ayyappan nailed a two-pointer — on a baseline slide and jumper — to answer for the Bruins.

The Pioneers went up again by six, 23-17.

Bartlesville got the last points of the half, however, on a pair of free throws by Ward, to trail by four points at halftime, 23-19.

But, a newly-fired up Bruin team burst out of halftime with winning intent on its mind.

Bartlesville blasted into the lead, 25-23, on a 6-0 run to open the third period. The last of those buckets was off a back cut lay-up by Caleb Perry, who received the bullet pass from Shane Simpson.

Stillwater answered on back-to-back buckets by Jackson Holliday and Gosney to regain the advantage, 28-25.

Within the next several minutes, Stillwater inched up by four, 30-26.

The lead continued to mushroom and reached nine points, 37-28, before Bartlesville’s Ayyappan made 1-of-3 free throws.

A Simpson layup narrowed the margin to six, 37-31, with 1:02 left in the third quarter.

Stillwater’s Jackson Holliday — who hadn’t scored in the first half — then nailed his third three-pointer of the quarter to extend the lead back to nine, 40-31.

Bartlesville missed two free throws that could have stifled Stillwater’s momentum; Holliday then buried his fourth trey of the third period to elevate Stillwater to a 12-point advantage, 43-31.

Bartlesville made one gritty fourth quarter uprising. Sophomore Jordan Carter ripped the nets with a three-pointer to reduce Stillwater’s lead to 11 points, 46-35, with about five minutes left.

Stillwater failed to answer and Perry hit a bucket — while falling backward — to pull the Bruins to within a single digit, 46-37.

A key to the Bruin rally was extending its halfcourt offense more into the perimeter.

But, Stillwater’s Martin netted a deuce to slow the Bruins’ momentum.

For the next few possessions the dynamics of the game came mostly to a standstill.

Stillwater went ahead by 12, 50-38, but the Bruins crawled back to within 10, 50-40, on a putback by Nakvinda, 50-40, with about 3:15 left.

But, unfortunately for the Bruins, for the second game in a row they went scoreless for the last few minutes of the game.

Stillwater finished on a 12-0 run to earn a spot in the fifth-place game, which would be cancelled due to weather.

Stillwater 62, Bartlesville 40

Stillwater 15-8-20-19—62

Bartlesville 8-11-12-9—40

Bartlesville

Adam Nakvinda 3 1-2 7, Shane Simpson 2 3-6 8, Aadhi Ayyappan 3 1-3 9, Chris Ward 1 4-6 6, Caleb Perry 2 1-2 5, Jordan Carter 1 0-2 3.

Stillwater

Kobe Holley 2 0-1 5, Jack Smithton 4 1-1 10, Garrick Martin 6 3-4 18, Max Gosney 3 0-0 6, Jackson Holliday 6 0-0 18, A.J. Frost 1 0-0 2.