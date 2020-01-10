By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

The cheers began when the video started. That meant we couldn’t easily hear some of the audio, but who cares? Russell Westbrook rarely was about words; he always was about action.

Image after image stoked memory after memory. Westbrook dunks. Westbrook roars. Westbrook fashion. Westbrook community involvement. Westbrook shooting eye darts at the media.

The Chesapeake crowd, 18,203 strong, turned up the volume as the video neared its end and public address announcer Mario Nanni began to introduce the Houston Rockets, starting with a certain number 0.

John Sebastian’s welcome back of Mister Kotter was no match for the greeting that awaited Oklahoma’s greatest hero. The crowd roared for 30 seconds and would have gone for 30 minutes had Nanni not doused the flame with the introduction of James Harden.

The cavalcade of cheers turned to boos and a perfect Thursday night ensued. Westbrook played great. The Thunder won big.

The final was 113-92. Everyone was reminded that Westbrook will forever be loved — although a Thunder-Rockets playoff series could test the resolve of even the most ardent Russ fan — and this Thunder squad is winning fans of its own.

“I felt like I was home,” Westbrook said. “Plain and smile. I didn’t get this feeling like it was weird. It’s just I felt like I was playing, back at Chesapeake. Like a normal game for me, honestly. Not a normal night, but me personally, once I got on the floor, that’s how I feel.”

The night most definitely was not normal.

Westbrook nailed a dribble-up 3-pointer halfway through the first quarter. Chris Paul, no small character in this Shakespearean drama, immediately followed with his own dribble-up 3-pointer, and the crowd erupted at the one-upmanship.

Westbrook went to the foul line early in the second quarter. When he missed, the crowd cheered.

When Westbrook committed two offensive fouls in a 78-second span of the fourth quarter, with the Thunder up big, the crowd was thrilled.

It was nothing personal. This is business.

“Obviously, we got smacked,” Harden said. “But it was a dope environment. Oklahoma City, as usual, showed mad love to Russell and everything he’s done for those 11 years he was here. Obviously, an unbelievable fan base, and it was just a beautiful thing to see.”

Made more beautiful by the Thunder stumbled upon quite a good squad of its own; Westbrook’s departure via trade last July sent Oklahoma into a melancholy state but didn’t send the Thunder into the depths of NBA mediocrity.

The Thunder has won 11 of 13 games, has a 22-16 record and is only a game-and-a-half out of sixth place in the Western Conference. Easier to be charitable when the franchise isn’t in tatters.

Give Westbrook credit. Before the game, Houston coach Mike Dantoni wondered how his new superstar would handle the emotions of the night.

“He’s gotta be bubbling inside,” Dantoni said. “He might just go off and explode one way or the other. It could be fun. For me, I just hope he enjoys it. It’s an important moment for him, what he did here. I think it’ll be fun. Glad to be a part of it.”

Westbrook did go off: 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting and five assists, though he had seven turnovers. Westbrook always has turnovers.

But when Westbrook exited with 7:18 left in the game, Dantoni waving the white flag, Westbrook had 34 of Houston’s 75 points.

Westbrook did all the right things. His wardrobe entering the arena included a shirt that said “Thank You Oklahoma.” His game shoes were a special design that included his many OKC numbers. When introduced during the wild ovation, Westbrook acknowledged the crowd and patted his heart.

Then Westbrook played his butt off.

On a night when every Thunder mainstay was on, and Harden was wildly off, the Thunder could afford Westbrook such a luxury.

Danilo Gallinari (23 points), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20), Chris Paul (18), Dennis Schroder (18) and Steven Adams (15) each shot better than 50 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, Terrance Ferguson hounded Harden into a 5-of-17 shooting night, and this game was over by the end of the third quarter.

When it was over officially, Westbrook didn’t make his customary quick exit. He hustled to the far baseline, gave hugs to Thunder chairman Clay Bennett and the widow of Thunder partner Aubrey McClendon.

“Mr. Bennett done a lot of for me and my family,” Westbrook said. “He has done things that have gone unnoticed. Always very very supportive of anything I wanted to do for the city while I was here in Oklahoma, the fans here, the people, they never did me no wrong. I have no bad blood, nothing here from the fans, nobody in the organization, because they gave me all they had.”

After those hugs, Westbrook walked off the court to more roars. A perfect end to a perfect night.

———-

Wiggins leads Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Ever since his hot start to the season, it’s been an uphill climb for Andrew Wiggins to maintain that pace.

Some of the factors were not in his control. He missed time because of a death in the family and an illness. Then another illness caused him to miss four games recently. In between, Karl-Anthony Towns went down because of a knee injury that caused his missed-games streak to increase to 12. His absence has allowed teams to key in even more on Wiggins.

Performances like the one Wiggins had in Thursday’s 116-102 victory over Portland haven’t been as frequent since early November, but the Wolves hope it portends what’s to come the second half of the season.

The Wolves were clicking on all cylinders against the Trail Blazers, who looked as tired as a team wrapping up a five-game road trip might look. The Wolves’ defense, which has been among the league’s best with Towns out of the lineup, had another stellar game. The offense has lagged behind, rating among the league’s worst. But that wasn’t a problem against Portland in a game coach Ryan Saunders probably wishes he could bottle for the rest of the season, a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated, with Saunders resting most of his starters in the fourth.

Wiggins was the catalyst for the efficient offensive night, turning in one of his most statistically impressive nights in a while — 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go with eight assists in just 26 minutes.

Robert Covington had a dynamic game at both ends of the floor, disrupting passes and drives with his deft hands. He finished with 15 points and two steals.

Gorgui Dieng keyed a third-quarter burst that put the game out of reach with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals of his own while Jeff Teague added 12 and Keita Bates-Diop added 11 off the bench. Jarrett Culver also had 12. The Wolves held Portland to just 37% shooting. Blazers mainstays C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard had 15 and 20, respectively.

It was a choppy start in the first quarter for the Wolves as Portland ended up with a 34-28 lead, but the second quarter is where the night really began.

The Wolves scored first nine points of the quarter, five from Bates-Diop, and from there the defense made it difficult. Wiggins kickstarted the offense with a 3-pointer and a put-back to make it 44-36. Then Covington and his hands went to work as the Wolves scored eight points of four Portland turnovers and extended their lead to as much as 12.

The Wolves held Portland to just 13 points in that quarter while scoring 31 in their best defensive stretch of the season.

The Blazers shot just 6 of 22, 1 of 8 from 3-point range and the Wolves allowed just two offensive rebounds. Covington had seven points and two steals in the quarter as the Wolves led 59-47.

At the center of it all was Wiggins, who had 14 points and five assists, driving with ease, hitting from the outside and setting up his teammates, who were taking advantage of their open looks. The Wolves finished 13 of 32 from 3-point range.

The Wolves rolled that effort over into the third, opening with 3s from Covington and Dieng on their way to 41 points for the quarter. Eventually they pushed the lead to 22 within the first five minutes of the second half. Dieng scored eight points during that stretch.

Saunders called timeout at the 6:47 mark to re-focus his team after a quick 5-0 Portland burst, and out of the timeout, the Wolves responded by pushing the lead back up to 27. From there, it was an easy night for the starters, who got to rest most of the fourth in one of the most drama-free wins the Wolves will have all season.

———

Cavs win in OT

DETROIT (TNS) — The Detroit Pistons can generate some excitement with a long-needed youth movement.

But it will lead to nights when they can’t beat some of the worst teams in the league.

Kevin Love’s 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds remaining in overtime was the winning basket in the Pistons’ 115-112 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Tristan Thompson’s 35-point, 14-rebound night kept the Cavs (11-27) in the game on a night the Pistons (14-25) led most of the way.

And it was veterans Andre Drummond (a key miss) and Derrick Rose (a key turnover) who failed to make winning plays in overtime.

Rose (27 points) scored six in a row for the Pistons to give them a 110-106 lead with 1:59 remaining in overtime.

But the Cavs answered with a 7-0 run, which was concluded by Love’s corner 3.

The Pistons had a chance to tie after stealing a Cavs inbounds pass, but Rose’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer rimmed out, and Thon Maker’s tip missed.

Drummond had his seventh 20-20 game of the season with 28 points and 23 rebounds.

Bruce Brown finished with 17 points, eight assists, four steals and two blocks.

The Pistons led by eight points with 4:27 remaining in regulation, but committed two key turnovers late (Rose, Drummond) to allow the Cavs to tie the game on Thompson’s free throws with 24.5 seconds left.

Rose badly missed a jumper just before the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

Sekou Doumbouya, the Pistons’ exciting rookie, started his fifth straight game and finished with eight points in 20 minutes.

He was 2 for 2 from 3-point range and made a clutch corner 3 with 5:45 remaining gave the Pistons a 97-91 lead. But he was subbed out with 3:27 left in regulation and did not return.

Doumbouya was limited to 11 minutes in the first half because of foul trouble.

He committed three fouls before halftime and quickly picked up his fourth early in the second half.

It has been a recurring problem for the Pistons’ first-round pick, who is the youngest player in the NBA.

He fouled out of one game and committed four fouls in another.

Rose confirmed Tuesday night he accepted an invitation to compete in the skills competition next month during All-Star Weekend.

He remains fourth in Eastern Conference backcourt balloting to play in the All-Star game on Feb. 16 in his Chicago hometown.

With 918,550 votes, Rose trails Trae Young (1,389,628), Kyrie Irving (1,351,997) and Kemba Walker (1,331,557).

Drummond (228,190) is ninth among frontcourt Eastern Conference players.

———

Sixers zap Celtics

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Next man up, the 76ers said.

That was the theme heading into their 109-98 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers were without franchise player Joel Embiid, who will have surgery Friday in New York to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger. He will be evaluated in one to two weeks.

“Next-man-up mentality,” Tobias Harris said before the game. “There is not much thinking to it. This is what we have all been able to do our whole life, play this game, so just be ready to go.”

That mentality enabled the Sixers come from behind against their Atlantic Division rival. The Celtics led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter.

The victory improved the Sixers to 25-14 and was their second straight home win after losing four straight on the road. They also improved to 3-0 this season against the Celtics (25-11). The teams will play their fourth and final regular-season matchup Feb. 1 in Boston.

Al Horford started at center in place of Embiid. Mike Scott started in place of Horford at power forward. They were joined by normal starters Harris, Josh Richardson and Ben Simmons.

Two-way player Norvel Pelle backed up Horford at center. The two post players made the most of their opportunities on a night when Richardson finished with a game-high 29 points.

Horford, who played center the last three seasons in Boston, finished with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting — including making 2 of 3 3-pointers. The 13-year veteran and five-time All-Star also added eight rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Pelle had six points on 3-for-3 shooting to go with four rebounds and two blocks in 12 minutes, 38 seconds. He has only five days left toward the maximum number of days (45) an NBA team is allowed to bring up a player on a two-way contract.

Simmons added 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. Harris was the other double-figure scorer with 16 points.

Kemba Walker paced the Celtics with 26 points. Marcus Smart added 24 points in a reserve role.

The Sixers improved to 18-2 at home.