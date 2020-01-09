MIAMI — Clackamas (Oregon) Community College and Northeastern A&M have claimed the top two seeds for the 2020 NJCAA Coaches Association Duals that will be held here Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday, Jan. 11.

Matches will be held in the Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center and the NEO Field House.

Wrestling begins at 9 a.m. each day.

The final round will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, the championship and third-place matches in the Field House and fifth- and seventh-place matches in the SAC.

Clackamas and the Golden Norsemen finished 1-2 at the 2019 NJCAA Wrestling Championship in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Other seeds include North Idaho College, 3; Western Wyoming Community College, 4; Iowa Central Community College, 5; Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College, 6; Iowa Western Community College, 7; Iowa Lakes Community College Cloud, 9; Northwest (Wyoming) College, 10; Cowley (Kansas) College, 11; Neosho County (Kansas) Community College, 12; Triton (Illinois) College, 14; Labette (Kansas) Community College, 15 and Colby (Kansas) Community College, 16.

The Golden Norse open competition against Labette.

Other first-round matches include Clackamas vs. Colby, Cloud County vs. Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central vs. Neosho County, North Idaho vs. Triton, Cowley vs. Ellsworth and Iowa Western vs. Northwest.

Western Wyoming drew the first-round bye.

Western Wyoming remains atop the latest national ranking that was released Tuesday.

North Iowa is second, North Idaho third, Iowa Western fourth, Clackamas fifth and the Norsemen are sixth.

They had been fifth in the season’s first poll and Clackamas dropped from second.

The seeding process for the tournament includes ranking from this year combined with placement at the national tournament.

Matches will be livestreamed via neoathletics.com.

The Norsemen won all six of their matches in last year’s tournament, including a 31-9 victory against Clackamas, which was ranked No. 1 at the time.

NEO’s other wins were 39-13 over Cloud County (Kansas) County College, 52-4 over Northwest Wyoming, 28-17 over Iowa Western, 27-11 Iowa Lakes and 43-6 Labette.

Clackamas was 5-1.