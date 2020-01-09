By Mike Tupa

Seldom in Class 6A high school basketball will one team dominate another in the first quarter as the Bartlesville Lady Bruins did Tuesday night against the Broken Arrow Lady Tigers.

Bolstered by two late three-pointers by Elise Cone — with the ball going down the chute both times with hardly a baby ripple — the Lady Bruins bolted to a 22-8 lead in the opening eight minutes.

Bartlesville continued in the first part of the second quarter to widen the margin. Senior forward Lydia Knollmeyer scored off a back-side offensive rebound and stick-back to make it a 16-point lead, 26-10. Moments later, Knollmeyer blocked a Lady Tiger layup on the other end.

At that juncture of the game, Bartlesville seemed completely in control and on the verge of swooping to its second Frontier Valley Conference win of the season.

But, then unfolded the inexplicable.

Broken Arrow began to chew down the lead — by small chunks — in what seemed like a slow-motion comeback.

Nothing Bartlesville did could stem the Broken Arrow’s rising tide.

By the final buzzer, the Lady Tigers walked away with a 59-48 victory at the Bruin Fieldhouse. Following Bartlesville’s fiery first quarter domination, Broken Arrow outscored the Lady Bruins, 51-26 in the final three quarters.

There didn’t seem to be any singular turning point. Bartlesville led by seven at halftime, 35-28, and the score was knotted through three quarters, 42-42.

Broken Arrow scored the first points of the fourth period and continued to sail to triumph propelled by the gathering breeze of momentum.

Bartlesville had gotten off to the boisterous beginning it needed, but just fell short in sustaining the wave, particularly on the defensive end. The Lady Bruins fell to 3-4 on the season and to 1-3 in conference.

Seniors Knollmeyer and Chloe Martin both flushed double-digit points — 13 and 11, respectively — to lead the Lady Bruins’ offensive effort. Sophomore T’Keitha Valentine and senior Cone added six points apiece.

For Broken Arrow, Taleya Jones carried the biggest load with 21 points, followed by Jada Hytche with 11 and Kelsey Duffey with 10.

Free throw disparity also played a major part of the final outcome — Broken Arrow dialed in 18-of-29 from the charity stripe, compared to 6-of-17 for the Lady Bruins.

As it turned out, it was a game not of two halves, but one one quarter and three-fourths.

Martin energized Bartlesville’s explosive start.

Broken Arrow briefly led, 3-0, on a trey popped in by Jones.

But, Martin then scored five-straight points — on a pull-up three-pointer and a putback on a missed shot — to power Bartlesville into the lead, 5-3.

About a minute later, Valentine took the ball coast-to-coast — scoring in traffic on the break — to stretch the margin to 7-3.

After Broken Arrow hit a free throw, Knollmeyer put in a bucket, off a strong hook shot in the paint, drew a foul and knocked down the free throw to elevate Bartlesville to its biggest lead, 10-4.

Broken Arrow narrowed the margin back to four points, 10-6. But, the Lady Bruins then blitzed to a 12-2 run to end the first quarter.

It started with a free throw by McKenzie Cummings with 4:09 left in the period.

After the Lady Tigers turned the ball over against Bartlesville’s press, Cummings scored on a driving banker to put the Lady Bruins up by seven, 13-6.

Both teams then traded turnovers. Broken Arrow got the ball back, drew a foul, and missed both free throws, leading to a defensive rebound by Lady Bruin sophomore Lisa Brown. Brown threw the outlet to Martin, who sped down the court and found Cone unguarded on the perimeter.

Cone drilled her first three-pointer to make it a 10-point game, 16-6.

Broken Arrow failed to answer on the other end and Bartlesville buried another downtown special, this one off Browne’s fingertips, to bully out to a 19-6 advantage. Knollmeyer set up the bucket with an offensive rebound.

Broken Arrow finally broke its scoring drought with two free throws with 42.6 seconds left in the opening period.

But, Bartlesville struck last in the quarter when Cone canned her second three-pointer to make it a 22-8 game.

Early in the second quarter, Knollmeyer scored on a power shot in the paint to stretch the gap to 16 points, 24-8.

After Broken Arrow answered, Knollmeyer notched an offensive board and putback to re-establish a 16-point bulge, 26-10.

The situation grew gloomier shortly after for the desperate Lady Tigers when Knollmeyer rejected a layup.

Soon after, however, the game began to slowly turn around. It began with a Lady Bruin turnover. Bartlesville stole the ball back and drew a foul — but misfired on both free throws with 4:49 left in the half.

About this time, Broken Arrow began a full-court press that seemed to derail Bartlesville’s offensive rhythm and flow and trigger a 7-0 Lady Tiger run.

Martin finally got Bartlesville back on the board with a fast break and bucket to make it an 11-point game, 28-17.

Broken Arrow responded to take Bartlesville’s lead back to a single-digit, 28-20.

During the final 24 seconds of the half, Martin netted 3-of-4 free throws to put the Lady Bruins up by seven, 35-28.

Broken Arrow opened the third quarter with a 9-0 spurt to tip-toe into the lead, 37-35.

The contest then settled into a slugest the next several minutes, with ties at 37-37, 40-40, 42-42, 44-44 and 48-48.

It remained a single-possession game until the less than two minutes left, when Broken Arrow went up by five, 53-48.

Bartlesville was then forced to start fouling and the Lady Tigers nailed 4-of-4 free throws in the final 1:35.

Bartlesville’s offense also hit a brick wall — the Lady Bruins didn’t score a point the final 4:25, tallying their final bucket on an offensive rebound and layup by Alli Wood.

Next up, Bartlesville plays at home at 7 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational.