By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FRISCO, Texas (TNS) — And Mike McCarthy makes nine.

What began with the legendary Tom Landry in 1960 has now been given to McCarthy in 2020.

He was introduced Wednesday as the ninth coach in the rich history of the Dallas Cowboys at the team’s headquarters at The Star in Frisco, and he is the latest charged with returning the franchise to its past glory.

It will be a refreshed and recharged McCarthy, who comes to the Cowboys after taking a year off following his departure from the Green Bay Packers in 2018. McCarthy’s 13 seasons there included a 2010 Super Bowl title and eight straight trips to the playoffs before going 7-9 and 4-7-1 in his final two years — 2017 and 2018, respectively.

McCarthy has the experience of being entrusted with carrying on the tradition of a historic franchise and is now motivated to remake his own legacy.

The Cowboys — who have not been the NFC title game, let alone the Super Bowl, since the last of their five Super Bowl titles in 1995 — are hoping it will come together in short order.

Owner Jerry Jones wanted an experienced and proven winner to replace the fired Jason Garrett, as he believes the Cowboys are a team built to win now.

In addition to the West Coast offense, McCarthy is expected to bring discipline and accountability to the Cowboys’ locker room.

While it took the Joneses seven days to officially move on from Garrett following his fourth 8-8 seasons in 9 { years as head coach, the Cowboys quickly identified McCarthy as the man to lead the team into the next decade.

He interviewed Saturday, stayed overnight and then accepted the job Monday morning by agreeing to a five-year contract.

McCarthy has since gone about the business of making the transition to Cowboys coach, identifying his three coordinators in Kellen Moore (offense), Mike Nolan (defense) and Jim Fassel (special teams), as well as hiring Jim Tomsula as the defensive line coach.

Now it’s all official.

