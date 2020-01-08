With the Jason Garrett soap opera in Dallas apparently resolved — although things still have an unsettled sense there — the focus of the NFL can turn to the playoffs.

Well, that and the Tom Brady situation.

The burning question regarding the latter is whether Brady — who is a free agent — will be back with the Patriots or whether the 43-year-old quarterback will take his talent and experience to a different team.

I think the latter holds interesting possibilities — what happens when you take a big fish out of his accustomed environment and put him in a new ocean?

We might not find out how many waves will be spurred until late spring.

Meanwhile, the playoffs pit Minnesota against San Francisco, Seattle taking on Green Bay, Houston challenging the Chiefs and Baltimore battling Tennessee.

Minnesota could be a giant killer and Seattle might stun Green Bay.

I don’t see Baltimore or Kansas City losing, but Houston is unpredictable.