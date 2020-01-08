Bartlesville High School wrestlers are going to be spending a lot of time this weekend in Jenks.

On Thursday, the Bruins board the bus to battle Jenks in a one-on-one battle.

The following two days, Bartlesville will take part in the Jenks weekend tourney.

Bartlesville posted a 3-2 record in December in dual meet competition and also finished second at the Kan-Okla tourney.

Veteran Bruin head coach Josh Pulsifer expects his Bruins to be tested Thursday — especially with some starters unavailable.

“But, it’s a winnable dual for us,” he said. “We’ve got to have everything going right.”

Pulsifer said he’s anxious to see how middleweight Duke McGill and lighter weight Colby Strachan fare. Strachan is a returning state qualifier.