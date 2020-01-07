By Keith Pompey

The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Yep, the 76ers are consistent.

Lose on the road and win at home has been their formula. So of course they would defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 120-113, at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night after losing four straight road games.

The Sixers improved to 24-14 and ended their skid. The Thunder (20-16) had their five-game winning streak snapped. OKC went into the contest as the league’s hottest team with nine wins in its last 10 games.

Philly improved to 17-2 at home after dropping to 7-12 on the road Friday. The Sixers also ended a 10-game losing streak to the Thunder in Philly. Their last home win came in 2008.

Joel Embiid showed a lot of heart.

The center wasn’t the Sixers’ best player but he was the toughest, suffering a dislocated left ring finger in the first quarter. He went to the locker room twice to get it treated in the quarter.

Playing with pain, Embiid finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and a season-high 8 assists in 32 minutes, 37 seconds. He had his dislocated finger re-evaluated by a doctor after the game.

Josh Richardson finished with a team-high 23 points. Ben Simmons added 17 points, a season-high 15 rebounds, and 8 assists. Tobias Harris (18 points), Al Horford (13), and reserve Trey Burke (12) were the Sixers’ other double-digit scorers.

Steven Adams paced the Thunder with game highs of 24 points and 15 rebounds.

But this night was highlighted by Embiid’s gritty performance.

The second time he exited the game was with 1:26 left in the first quarter. At that time, his finger was awkwardly pointed outward in front of his little finger.

Embiid returned at the start of the second quarter. He rarely used his left hand before being subbed out of the game with 7:44 left before intermission.

Embiid was more aggressive after going back in with 2:46 before intermission.

He had two points on 1-for-5 shooting in the first quarter. He added four more points on 2-for-3 shooting in the second. In addition to his six points, Embiid had five rebounds and three assists at the half.

The Sixers closed out the half with a 16-5 run to take a 62-52 advantage.

Harris had 13 points at the break while making 3 of 4 three-pointers. Richardson added 12 points, while Simmons had 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists at the break.

Embiid scored a bucket 9 seconds into the second half to put the Sixers up 12. Then he added a pair of foul shots on the ensuing possession to make it 66-42 33 seconds into the second half.

Embiid went on to block Danilo Gallinari’s layup with 10:52 left in the third quarter. However, the Thunder pulled within one point twice in the fourth quarter. The second time came on Dennis Schroder’s layup to make it 98-97 with 7:44 left.

But the Sixers went on to take a nine-point cushion before holding on for a 120-113 win.

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle missed his seventh consecutive game with a right-knee sprain and bone bruise. The recovery time was estimated at two to four weeks. He had the knee evaluated Saturday, at the two-week mark.

Thybulle, who had been doing moderate shooting, was upgraded to three-on-three scrimmaging during practice Sunday.

There’s a chance that Thybulle, who feels good, could return Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

———

Doncic fuels Mavs

DALLAS (TNS) — The Mavericks’ transition from one great star to the next was evident again Monday against the Bulls. Luka Doncic tallied his 11th triple-double of the season (38 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) to continue dominating in Dallas’ first season post-Dirk Nowitzki.

And the evolution of the Dallas professional sports coaching scene was on display Monday, too. Mike McCarthy unofficially became the Cowboys’ head coach, a day after the team announced Jason Garrett’s departure.

The one constant in both realms: Rick Carlisle.

The coach who’s guided the Mavericks since May 2008 is the longest-tenured coach in Dallas by 11 seasons and the 118-110 win against Chicago at the American Airlines Center was a showcase of all the key factors — good leadership, top players and the coach’s daily appreciation — that have created Carlisle’s longevity.

“This is my 18th year as a head coach in the league. I’ve approached every job and every situation on a day-to-day basis,” Carlisle said before the game. “It’s doesn’t matter what your contract is or anything else.

“If you just had breakfast, you’re working to get to lunch, and now we’re working to get to tip and we want to play well in the first five minutes until the first whistle blows. And that’s, you know, that’s the way you have to approach it.”

Garrett’s leaving the Cowboys after coaching in the organization since 2007 — and as head coach since 2011 — struck more personal emotions in Carlisle than changes at the helms of other Dallas franchises in the last 12 years.

Of which there have been many.

With the Cowboys’ reported hiring of former Green Bay coach McCarthy on Monday, 22 different coaches — interim or official — have led the Cowboys (3), Rangers (5), Stars (7) and Wings (8) since Carlisle took the Mavericks’ job 12 seasons ago. Rangers manager Chris Woodward, who finished his first season in Texas this past September, is the second-longest tenured.

Carlisle and Garrett were good friends.

During the 2011 NBA lockout, Carlisle frequented the Cowboys’ facility and spent time talking with Garrett and sitting in meetings. Carlisle had continued to do so at times since.

Carlisle said he spoke with Garrett on Monday before the Mavericks’ third of six straight home games “and he’s doing great.”

“His tenure there as the head coach was special for me because it was an opportunity to build a friendship with somebody who was an exceptional leader and an exceptional coach,” Carlisle said. “Really have great respect for the program he built there. There was an infrastructure. There was development. They were coached at a high level.

“There was a great understanding about chemistry and leadership from not only the on-the-field perspective but from a coaching perspective.”

Carlisle’s tenure as the only Dallas professional sports head coach to lead a championship run since his arrival, he said, starts with cohesive ownership between Mark Cuban and general manager Donnie Nelson.

That’s helped form talented rosters and allowed Carlisle to work with standouts players — from Nowitzki to Jason Kidd to Jason Terry to Kristaps Porzingis to Doncic — and produce the most important factor in coaching longevity: wins.

The potential of the Mavericks’ upcoming victorious years under Carlisle shined Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. returned from a three-game absence with a strained left hamstring to contribute 15 points and start the game 5-5 from the floor, perfect on his first three 3-point attempts.

Doncic scored 21 points in the third quarter, including 15 in the last five-plus minutes to help the Mavericks quell a tenacious 13-24 Bulls team that had taken a three-point lead late in the first half.

The Mavericks shot 53% from the field, including 39% from three, to perhaps break out of a lull that saw them lose three of their last four games and four of their last six at the AAC.

And it added another victory in a season that’s looked promising to restore the competitiveness and playoff participation that were trademarks of Carlisle’s start in Dallas — long before the area’s other coaches earned their jobs.

———

Kings zing Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TNS) — The Golden State Warriors didn’t have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell or even Kevon Looney. By the end of the night, they didn’t have coach Steve Kerr either.

Kerr was ejected in the second quarter of a 111-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Golden 1 Center. Kerr was incensed because he believed Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein was fouled on a driving layup and because he felt officials missed a traveling call on the previous play.

Kerr stormed onto the court, launched into a brief profanity-laden tirade and then left the floor, slapping hands with his players as he made his way back to the locker room. He didn’t miss much.

Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox scored 21 points apiece for the Kings (14-23), who will visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Harrison Barnes and Trevor Ariza each finished with 18 points.

Glenn Robinson III scored 16 points to lead the Warriors (9-29), who have been decimated by injuries this season. Erica Paschall had 12 points. Cauley-Stein, playing in Sacramento for the first time since signing with the Warriors, finished with eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Kings went up by nine in the opening period and extended their lead to 16 in the second quarter. They led 52-40 at the halftime break after shooting 47.6% while holding the Warriors to 35.6 percent shooting from the field and 0-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.

The Kings continued to pour it on in the second half. They started the third quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 62-42 lead on a 3-pointer by Barnes. They went up by 31 points on a layup by Hield late in the third and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the fourth.

———

Magic rip Nets

ORLANDO, Fla. (TNS) — The Orlando Magic can thank Markelle Fultz for Monday night’s victory.

On a night that someone needed to step up and provide extra offense, Fultz took charge, scoring a career-high 25 points while leading Orlando to a 101-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

If Magic coach Steve Clifford was told before the game Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier would combine for just two points midway through the third quarter, he would have figured he was in for a long night.

Fortunately for Clifford and the Magic (17-20), point guards Fultz and D.J. Augustin were there to pick up the slack. Fultz and Augustin combined for 21 first-half points as the Magic jumped out to an early 16-point lead and then were able to hold on for the victory at Amway Center.

By halftime, this one looked like it had the makings of an easy night for the Magic, as they bolted out to a 52-39 halftime advantage. For the Magic this season, however, nothing is as it seems.

Orlando squandered its big lead and by the early part of the fourth quarter, it was gone altogether. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored the Nets’ first five points of the final quarter and the Brooklyn regained the lead 77-76 with 9:30 remaining.

It appeared Brooklyn was going to take control from there, but Fultz came to life.

After scoring nine of the Magic’s first 12 points, the young star went a bit silent, but something sparked him late. He came out of a timeout with 7:25 left in a tied game with a newfound purpose. He scored the next seven points and the Magic were on their way to their 17th victory of the season.

Fultz sparked a 15-1 run in the final period that finally gave the Magic some separation. In the meantime, Vucevic came to life, as well. He had just two points in the first three quarters, but wound up with 11, while also pulling down 23 rebounds. The Magic outrebounded the Nets 59-46, much of that margin due to Vucevic.

Augustin, who ended with 16 points, was the spark that allowed the Magic to bolt out to a 16-point lead in the second quarter. He got the Magic rolling to with eight straight points, including two 3-pointers in a row and the Magic turned a 22-20 deficit into a 28-22 lead. Augustin, who scored a season-high 25 points at Washington last week, scored 12 points in the second quarter and the Magic opened up a 52-39 lead at halftime.

The Nets (16-19) cooled off after a decent start, and wound up shooting just 30% of their first-half shots (14 of 47). They scored just 17 second-quarter points and were 7 of 24 from the field in the quarter. Part of the Nets woes stemmed from a ramped up Magic defense that saw Orlando create 10 first-half turnovers, including four steals. The Magic also had two blocked shots in the first half.

———

Pacers dominated Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier continues on a torrid scoring run. Not much else good happened to the Charlotte Hornets after halftime Monday.

Guard Rozier had his third consecutive game of 28 or more points, reaching 28 in a 115-104 home loss to the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center. Former N.C. State star T.J. Warren led the Pacers with 36 points.

The loss broke a two-game winning streak for the Hornets, following victories in Cleveland and Dallas. The Hornets fell to 15-24, while the Pacers improved to 23-14.

Rozier, in his first season with the Hornets after four with the Boston Celtics, has had six games of 26 or more points in his last nine.

———

An efficient offensive performance for Miles Bridges (18 points), who made his first four shots and had six rebounds and four assists in the first three quarters. Bridges had been in a shooting slump, going 6-of-21 from the field in the two-game road trip to Cleveland and Dallas.

———

\All turnovers are bad, but some are a lot worse than others. The Hornets kept making reckless passes, committing live-ball turnovers that were particularly costly — their first 10 turnovers resulted in 14 Indiana points. Anything more than an opponent point-per-turnover is unacceptable.

———

Marvin Williams missed Monday’s game while getting a procedure on his nasal fracture. That meant using Bridges more at power forward, and the tumble-down effect was rookie Cody Martin getting back into the rotation.

Martin, the Hornets’ second-round pick, has played well much of the past month, but his minutes were limited on the road trip by coach James Borrego getting Dwayne Bacon back into the rotation.

———

Cody Zeller never complained when Hornets coach James Borrego chose to leave Bismack Biyombo in the starting lineup at center. Zeller hadn’t done anything wrong, Borrego was playing a hunch that Biyombo could add some energy and physicality at a time when the Hornets needed a jolt.

It has worked worked in a tag-team fashion; it’s fluid game-to-game who will play more. Monday, Zeller was hot from the start, making his first four shots from the field. He had 10 points in the first quarter and ended up the only double-figure scorer from either team in the first half.