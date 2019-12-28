By Suzanne Halliburton

Austin American-Statesman

HOUSTON (TNS) — For Texas A&M, there were so many significant, celebratory moments Friday night in its 24-21 Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

Jimbo Fisher earned his 100th career victory as a head coach. Seven of the wins have come in bowl games.

Quarterback Kellen Mond dazzled with his feet, running for 117 yards. His 67-yard, darting touchdown run off an option keeper with 10:45 to go in the game gave the Aggies their first lead of the evening.

The A&M defense allowed Chuba Hubbard, the nation’s leading runner, to rush for 158 yards. That was basically an average outing for Hubbard, the redshirt sophomore from Alberta, Canada. But Hubbard couldn’t carry the Cowboys offense the entire game.

The Aggies also were without star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who declared for the NFL draft and opted against playing in the bowl game. The A&M defense still notched four sacks and five other tackles for losses.

It was a terrific game for the 68,415 fans who gathered at NRG Stadium, the NFL home of the Houston Texans.

The Aggies earned their eighth victory of the season with the Texas Bowl win. But it also should be put into some context.

A&M was contending with a weaker version of 25th-ranked Oklahoma State, which also finished 8-5. The Cowboys were without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders for much of the game. The dynamic, dual-threat redshirt freshman had thumb surgery on his throwing hand in November, but was available to play Friday night for the first time since then. He ran the ball on his only two plays of the game, converting a third down on his first carry and failing on fourth down late in the contest.

Instead of Sanders, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy stuck with Dru Brown, a transfer from Hawaii. Brown led the Cowboys to a quick 14-0 lead. He completed four of his five first-quarter passes for 109 yards. The Cowboys offense then stalled for much of the game, not scoring again until their final drive.

After Brown found Braydon Johnson for a five-yard touchdown pass to cut the score to 24-21 with 1:04 to go, A&M’s Isaiah Spiller recovered the onside kick, allowing the Aggie offense to finish the game in its victory formation.

Mond had problems dealing with the Oklahoma State defense, which ranked only eighth best among Big 12 teams in the regular season. And the Cowboys were without their best defensive player, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, who hurt his knee on the last play of Oklahoma State’s final regular-season game against Oklahoma.

Mond completed only 13 passes and attempted just 19 for 95 yards. Both of those numbers neared career lows, which wasn’t a great trend for a three-year starter. It also was the fewest passing yards the Aggies have totaled in a win since a triple-overtime victory over Fresno State in 2007.

Mond also had a bad night throwing the ball against top-ranked LSU in A&M’s final game of the regular season. In the 50-7 loss, he completed only 10 of 30 passes for 92 yards.

But Mond still sported a black felt Larry Mahan cowboy hat, the traditional gift for the Texas Bowl MVP, because he was able to run the ball and shake off some early turnovers. His two early fumbles played a part in helping the Cowboys build their early lead.

“Here’s the thing,” Fisher said. “When you play quarterback, a lot of times when things don’t go your way perfectly, it’s easy to get frustrated. It’s a great sign of maturity when you don’t and you go back and do the things each and every play and give yourself and your team a chance to win when you’re not playing your best.

“I like to measure players when they’re not playing their best; you know what I’m saying? Everybody’s good when they’re playing good. If you’re not playing as good early and you’re able to battle back and do things like that, that’s that type of player.

In the second half, Mond said his teammates helped picked him up mentally. He did his most damage on consecutive second-half series when he gained 116 of his net rushing yards.

During bowl practices, Fisher moved freshman receiver Ainias Smith to tailback. Fisher called runs for everyone in the backfield on the decisive field goal drive, with Mond, Smith and starting tailback Isaiah Spiller all receiving carries.

“They’ve got skill,” Gundy said of A&M. “They’ve got wideouts that can make plays. Their running backs obviously have skill. And you have to watch the quarterback, he’s an issue, as we saw tonight when they (basically) went to the triple option.”