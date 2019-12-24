By Mike Tupa

Not too many athletes in this area could lay claim to being one of the top two in the world in their sport.

But, Copan High School graduate Winter Williams is not your run-of-the-mill warrior.

The ruggedly-determined cowgirl is ranked No. 2 in the American Cowboys Rodeo Association (ACRA) in ladies breakaway roping, with nearly $7,900 in prize money. She trails the world leader by less than $400.

Next up on her horizon are the ACRA world finals, set for January 24-26 in Tulsa.

The well-traveled Williams — who also is in her junior year at Southwestern Oklahoma State University — journeyed earlier in December to Las Vegas to compete in the International Finals Rodeo through Rising Stars, in a field of 75 hopefuls.

Williams made the roster of 15 finalists and roped all four of her calves but finished sixth — just one place out of the money, her grandmother Ronda Williams said.

The IFR also has a competition in mid-January in Guthrie.

Williams is remaining busy with her school work and competing for the SWOSU college rodeo team, her grandma said.

Williams excelled in multiple sports at Copan. She was named the 2017 Examiner-Enterprise Female Athlete of the Year.

Perhaps her second-best sport, behind rodeo, was softball.

She played on the diamond since her younger days, on a team coached by her grandma.

She also turned in a solid year of high school softball competition prior to Copan shelving it the program for a year or two.

During her prep softball hiatus, Williams starred as a gritty contributor for the Lady Hornet volleyball team.