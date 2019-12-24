By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Once again, the Baseball Capitol of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference will be Bartlesville.

That’s the assessment, anyway, of the other KCAC baseball coaches during last week’s conference preseason poll.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University received all 10 first-place votes and 120 points to own the No. 1 spot.

Tabor (Kan.) University came in at No. 2 (104 points), followed by McPherson (Kan.) College at No. 3 (95).

Rounding out the list were York (Neb.) College (89), Sterling (Kan.) College (75), Friends (Kan.) University (69), Kansas Wesleyan University (63), Ottawa (Kan.) University (49), Southwestern (Kan.) College (43), Bethany (Kan.) College (42); Avila (Mo.) College (16) and the University of Saint Mary (Kan.) (15).

OKWU has been a dominant force in the KCAC the past four seasons.

Last year, the Eagles stomped to the regular season conference crown by a five-game margin with a 28-5 mark. Tabor (23-10) was runner up.

Since their first campaign in the KCAC the Eagles have swooped to a 94-31 regular season conference record and three-straight titles (2017-19).

Bolstering OKWU’s credentials for its 2020 prospect of success was its No. 13 ranking last month in the NAIA preseason Top 25 poll. The Eagles garnered 314 voting points; they were the lone KCAC team to crack the Top 25. Tabor landed in the “Others Receiving Votes” group.

With head coach Kirk Kelley pulling the strings, the Eagles burst to a 45-11 record last season, highlighted by two long winning streaks — one of them covering 14 games the other 18 games.

They came up just two runs shy of advancing to the NAIA World Series for the third time in team history.

The 2020 campaign is set to open Jan. 24 at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium with a battle against Bacone College.

This will be Kelley’s second year in charge since he returned to OKWU. He also had coached the Eagles in 2010-11, navigating the 2011 powerhouse to a national championship in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCAA) in Ohio.