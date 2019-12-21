By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Even as the 2019 Pawhuska High School football team made its prodigious push for glory — smashing to a 9-1 regular season record and surging to the state Elite Eight — the glow still reflected from a similar amazing run a decade earlier for the Huskies.

Perhaps the signature victory was on a cold November night in Pawhuska when the Huskies hammered a Heritage Hall powerhouse — which included Barry Sanders Jr. as one of its stars — by 14 points, 34-20, in the quarterfinals.

But the 2009 odyssey came to a crashing end at the hands of Lincoln Christian, 47-0, in the semifinals. Lincoln Christian — which handed Pawhuska (11-3) two of its three losses, proceed to win the state title.

Whereas the heroes of 2019 included names that will sparkle in Pawhuska football history — names such as Drummond, Kirk, Frye, McNeil, Reed, Long, Letzkus, Waddle, Davis, Hurd and others — the list of heroes from 2009 also is steeped in quality.

Some of them included quarterback Kyle Culver, tailbacks Justin Garrison and Hank Powell, receiver Riley Javellas, receiver Joe Conner, defensive dynamos Dax Perrier and Tyler Frost, the versatile contributor Cameron Kirk, lineman Jeremy Iron, ballcarrier Stephen Bible, kicker Dillon Gwinn, receiver Tino Hall and many others.

“That group of boys was really a tight-knit group,” recalled Eddy Scott, the Pawhuska head football coach in 2009. “I still speak to a lot of those boys all time. … That year is one of my the highlights of my career, i’ll remember that year until the day I die, I hope my goal as a football coach was not only to create football players but to create men.”

Scott felt on the eve of the 2009 season opener at Pawnee that he had a special mix — one that might be primed to make Pawhuska’s first deep playoff run since 2000.

The Huskies started the ‘09 journey strong, knocking off Pawnee, 19-16.

That began a 7-0 start to the year for Pawhuska — similar to the explosive surge of the 2019 team to a 9-0 record. The team that beat the 2019 Huskies in Week 10? Pawnee.

After opening up with the three-point win in Pawnee, the 2009 Huskies followed up with a 57-20 home win against Perry.

During the following five weeks they routed three more opponents — Dewar, 48-0; Wyandotte, 57-0; and Caney Valley, 43-6.

But, their signature regular season game might have taken place in Week 7, when they powered past Sperry, 21-18, to improve to 7-0. Sperry would go on to play in the quarterfinals, losing to Kingfisher.

The 2009 squad then ran into a buzzsaw in Lincoln Christian. The Bulldogs won, 48-0, to drop the Huskies to 7-1. They also lost the next week to Verdigris, 10-7, to go to 7-2.

In week 10, Pawhuska pounded Chelsea, 56-7, to round out the 2009 regular season at 8-2.

During that 10-game span, the Huskies had scored 43-or-more points five times and had shut down five opponents to less than 10 points.

2019 regular season comparison

The 2019 squad romped to a more dominant showing in the regular season. The Huskies scored 57-or-more points in five games, and dipped below 40 points only once. Defensively, the Huskies held four opponents to less than 10 points and six foes to 12-or-fewer.

The Huskies’ lone loss was by six points to Pawnee, 46-40.

The 2009 Pawhuska squad opened its playoff journey by traveling to Vian. Pawhuska finished as the No. 3 seed in its district, while Vian was No. 2 in the opposing district.

That meant the Huskies had to drive to Vian for the playoff opener. It turned out to be no contest.

Pawhuska 40, Vian 13.

Powell rumbled for three touchdowns, Hall recovered a fumble in the end zone and Culver passed for one touchdown and ran for another is the 2009 first-round contest. Although he didn’t score, Garrison fueled the offense with 94 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Culver ran for 161 yards and Powell added 91 ground yards on 11 totes. The Huskies’ final rushing total added up to 394 yards. Next up, the Huskies had to board the bus again, this time bound for Morris.

Pawhuska 34, Morris 0

Powell produced a 96-yard pick-six to highlight the Huskies’ explosive romp in the second round playoff game in 2009.

Other long Huskie scores included a 50-yard run by Culver, a 40-yard aerial hook-up from Culver to Hall and a 39-yard burst by Garrison.

Powell also went to the house on a three-yard run.

Culver finished with 219 yards of total offense.

Scott proffered major credit to the Huskie pass rush — led by Perrier — as a deciding factor.

Due to ‘confusion,’ the Huskies had to kick off to open each half.

“I was told later they did it on purpose,” Scott said. “But, I wasn’t really happy with them at the time. They believed in each other and in what we were doing and it paid off for us.

With Morris out of the way, looming ahead for the Huskies was Heritage Hall, one of the traditionally major powers in the state and the defending Class 3A state king.

Pawhuska had one advantage for the 2009 quarterfinal showdown — it would get to play at home.

Pawhuska 34, Heritage Hall 20

The final numbers were overwhelmingly in favor of Heritage Hall. The Chargers led in first downs, 23-11; rushing yards, 130-58; passing yards, 159-56; and total yards, 269-114.

All Pawhuska did was win.

The Huskie defense forced six turnovers (five fumbles and an interception) and made a goalline stand to make the seismic stunner happen.

Offensively, Garrison pounded out three rushing touchdowns, Bible scored on a one-yard dive and Culver found Javellas for a 26-yard passing score.

The Chargers’ Sanders accumulated 167 yards of total offense and two touchdowns — but took his lumps along the way.

If one Huskie player exemplified all the passion, fire, grit, talent and explosiveness of Pawhuska, it was the undersized defensive end Perrier (6-0, 185).

With Pawhuska clinging to a 26-20 lead in the fourth quarter, Perrier pressured the quarterback into a third-down incompletion.

After Heritage Hall got the ball back, with about three minutes left, Perrier sacked the quarterback for a 10-yard loss — after Frost had flushed him out of the pocket. A play later, Perrier made a tackle for a nine-yard loss on 4th-and-20.

Early in the game, Javellas had blocked a Charger punt, to set up Bible’s touchdown run.

Several minute later, Frost recovered a fumble — on a strip by Perrier — that led to a 20-6 lead for Pawhuska.

In the third quarter, Heritage Hall would tie the score, 20-20, on a touchdown run by Sanders and two-point run by Sterling Shepard. Shepard went on to star at the University of Oklahoma and has played since 2016 with the New York Giants. During a win earlier this month against Miami, he caught nine passes for 111 yards.

But, back on a chilly November evening in 2009, Shepard had just cashed in on a two-point conversion to tie Pawhuska, 20-20.

But, a fumble recovery and long return by Culver set up the winning touchdown.

“I just can’t give enough credit to our kids. They played their butts off tonight,” Scott said after the game. “As a head coach … this is one of the best things I’ve ever gone through.”

In looking back from a 10-year window, Scott’s emotions haven’t dampened.

“Our defense played lights out that game,” he said. “Dax Perrier, Justin, Powell, Javellas, those guys played their butts off that game. I don’t think Barry Sanders was expecting to be hit like that coming into the game.”

The quarterfinal win pitted the Huskies against Lincoln Christian for an opportunity to go to the championship game.

Lincoln Christian 47, Pawhuska 0

To put it simply, the Huskies just didn’t have the tools — or at least, didn’t get them clicking in full gear — to challenge a Bulldog team of destiny.

But, despite the tough ending, the curtain closed on a remarkable season — and one of the best in storied history

2019 playoff glance

After coming up just six points shy of what could have been the first unbeaten regular season in school football history, the Huskies then made thunderous run through the first two weeks of the postseason.

They opened up by crushing a very good Oklahoma Union team, 52-6, at Pawhuska.

The Huskies then needed to hit the road for Stroud — which was unbeaten. The Huskies muscled past the Tigers, 34-26, for their first quarterfinal appearance since 2011 — and they had homefield advantage.

But, Ringling outlasted the Huskies, 28-12, to finished off their season at 11-2. Ringling went on to win the state title — just as Lincoln Christian had leapfrogged past Pawhuska back in 2009 on its way to state supremacy.

The years after 2009

Scott moved on a few years later to Mannford. Prior to that, he had guided the 2011 Huskie team to the quarterfinals.

As of December 2019, he is out of coaching.

Of the players on his 2009 squad, Culver has gone on to by a physical therapist and Matt Priest is a doctor, Scott said.

Several of them have worked in the oilfield and some work for the Osage Nation, he added.

Perrier went on to a solid wrestling career at the University of Oklahoma and is now is successful in the financial business.

“I talk to him quite a bit,” Mannford said. “He came and spoke to one of my football teams five or six years ago.”

The players from the 2009 squad are doing well, he summarized.

Meanwhile, Matt Hennesy is the visionary force that has elevated the Huskie program to its current heights.

Hennesy arrived in 2018 as the new Huskie head coach, taking charge of a program that had plummeted to an 0-10 record in 2017.

Hennesy navigated the team to a six-win turnaround — 6-5 — in 2018.

In 2019, he steered the powerhouse to within just one win of regular season perfection — and within only a few points of going to the state semifinals.

Shining bookends to a decade

2009 and 2019.

Two of the greatest teams in Pawhuska football history exactly 10 years apart.

There remains one difference — the many returning players from the 2019 juggernaut still have the opportunity to bolster their legacy in 2020, while whatever the 2009 bunch did is a matter of unalterable history.

A few of the gritty and battle-tested athletes due for a prospective powerful run in 2020 are quarterback Bryce Drummond, running back Kevin Davis, linebacker Jack Long, lineman Hagen McGuire, receiver Mason Gilkey and several others.

Either way, both groups gave Huskie football fans a rocket ride to the upper stratosphere of success — and left a string of twinkling memories in their wake.