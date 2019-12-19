MIAMI — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Athletic Department is announcing a capital campaign that will renovate the NEO Golden Norseman football locker room into the Chuck Bowman Legacy Locker Room.

The funds raised through the Coach Chuck Bowman Legacy Locker Room Campaign will fund 100 state-of-the-art hardwood lockers and brand new carpet throughout the facility — providing first-class facilities the NEO football program needs to accomplish its athletic goals.

By contributing to the Coach Chuck Bowman Legacy Locker Room, sponsors are directly supporting the NEO football program and more than 100 student athletes.

Chuck Bowman, the campaign’s namesake, arrived at NEO in 1967 to serve NEO as head football coach and athletic director.

In his first year as Norse head coach, his team won the NJCAA national championship with a 9-1 record. Under Bowman’s direction, the Golden Norse of 1969 won yet another national title.

Bowman garnered national recognition by being twice-named NJCAA Coach of the Year in 1967 and again in 1969. He coached nine All-Americans and won three bowl-game victories in just five years.

For these reasons and more, the updated locker room will be named the “Coach Chuck Bowman Legacy Locker Room” upon the financial completion of the campaign.

“This campaign will address some long-standing needs and improve the experience for our student athletes. I want to thank everyone involved in helping this come to fruition, as I know it has been a long time coming. Your support makes a difference in producing a first-class experience for our current and future Golden Norse and we thank you for your commitment to NEO Athletics,” said Bowman.

NEO Athletics has already completed Phase I of the campaign, raising $75,000, which helped to renovate the film room, equipment room and the strength training room.

This leaves just $150,000 left to reach the total campaign goal of $225,000 and complete the locker room renovations.

For more information on the campaign, visit https://neoathletics.wildapricot.org/.

Sponsorship levels range from $500 to $10,000.