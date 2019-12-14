By Mike Tupa

Despite finishing fifth in the final district standings, Bartlesville High School boasted several players on the District 6A-II-2 All-District team.

Quarterback Ben Winters was one of only two players selected as the All-District Quarterback, along with Ponca City’s Justin Andrews.

Winters completed 121 of 231 passes for 2,128 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The three All-District Running Backs included Bartlesville’s Laken Clowdus, along with Ponca City’s Hunter Bradley and Kyler Welch.

Clowdus rumbled for 1,531 yards on 226 carries. He rushed for 13 scores.

Despite missing multiple games and quarters due to injury, Bartlesville’s Shane Simpson joined seven other players at the All-District Wide Receiver position.

Two Bruin offensive linemen — Devon Fellows and River Riddle — were part of the 13-man contingent picked as All-District Offensive Linemen.

Dylan Argo earned a spot among eight players picked as All-District Defensive Linemen.

A pair of Bruin linebackers — Noah Yazzie and Logan Hartman — joined a nine-man contingent as All-District Linebackers.

Bartlesville’s Seth Long and Cody Tate found their niche as part of 12 players making up the All-District Defensive Backs list.

Only three players were voted as All-District Special Teams athletes, one of them being Bartlesville’s Taton Hopkins.

Bartlesville didn’t garner any of Player of the Year Awards.

This group included: Defensive Lineman of the Year, Devion Williams (Muskogee); Offensive Lineman of the Year, Simeon Fasgai (Ponce City); Iron Man of the Year, Marcus Esparza (Sapulpa); Purple Heart of the Year, Eli Williams (Sapulpa) and Gentry Dalton (Tulsa Washington); Special Teams Player of the Year, Reis Vernon (Bixby); Defensive Player of the Year, Krishawn Brown (Tulsa Washington); Offensive Player of the Year, Jimmie Coleman (Muskogee); Most Valuable Player, Breen Presley (Bixby); Coach of the Year, Scott Harmon (Ponca City).

Bartlesville finished at 3-7 — but came up just two plays shy of making the playoffs.

District 6A-II-2 will have a new look next season. During the recent tentative classifications by the OSSAA, district members Sapulpa and Shawnee were dropped to Class 5A, leaving a vacancy for two new teams in the district.

Bartlesville is led by head coach Jason Sports, who took the reins of the team this season as the fourth head coach in three seasons.