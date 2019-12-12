Once again, Miami High School’s basketball teams will head in opposite directions for tournament play, the boys east to Seneca while the Lady Wardogs return to Vinita.

Joining MHS and the hosts at Seneca again will be Diamond and Monett, Missouri.

Play at Seneca will feature both varsity and JV teams from the four schools.

The MHS varsity beat Diamond 44-42 in the final round of the 2018 tournament to avoid going winless for the first time in the eight years they had been going there.

The Dogs lost to Seneca 54-42 and Monett 53-47.

The schedule this year has Miami facing Seneca at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Monett at 6 p.m. Friday and Diamond at 3 p.m. Saturday.

While the varsity teams are playing in the new gymnasium, the JV teams will play the same team at the same time in the school’s old gym.

The Shout & Snak Big Dawg Shootout at Vinita returns after a one-year break.

Miami played in the Blue Sky Bank Cleveland Invitational last season.

Last year’s Vinita tournament was cancelled after officials had trouble finding enough teams.

This year there is a full bracket of games. Jay, Grove, Tulsa Lincoln Christian, Tulsa Cascia Hall and junior varsity teams from Tahlequah Sequoyah and Broken Arrow round out the field.

The Lady Wardogs open with a 7 p.m. game against Grove on Thursday.

The tournament continues through Saturday with the championship game at 7 p.m.

Commerce and Fairland are in the Ty Hewitt Invitational at Nowata, which runs through Saturday.

Also entered are Oklahoma Union, Coffeyville, Kansas, Mannford, Chelsea, the Oologah boys and the Oklahoma Union JV girls.

The round-robin Kenneth Sooter Invitational will be held Dec. 16-21.

Fairland, Welch, Quapaw, Fairland and Wyandotte are part of the field there.