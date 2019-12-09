MIAMI — Finally, Butler County (Kansas) Community College could breath a little easier.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 21-0 lead only to see Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College melt it down to five points in the third quarter.

But a field goal and safety in the span of just over a minute helped the Kansans escape with a 33-23 victory in the third annual Midwest Classic Bowl presented by Downstream Resort.

It was Butler’s second here in as many years. The Grizzlies held off Northeastern A&M 34-30 in the 2018 game.

“It’s pretty cool; pretty cool,” Butler head coach Tim Schaffner said. “It’s such an awesome experience here. Everybody does such a really good job. Our guys had a great time here and they are treated well. It’s a well-run event.”

The win gave the Grizzlies a 5-1 edge in their rivalry with Trinity Valley and it marked the first time since 2006-07-08 that Butler had won consecutive bowl games.

It won the Dalton Defenders Bowl in 2006 then won national championships in the 2007 and 2008 Zion Top of the Mountains Bowl.

“We battled back,” Schaffner said. “I thought during the game about the grit that our team has and Coach (Sherard) Poteete’s team showed a tremendous amount of grit as well. They could have tipped early in the first quarter but they battled back.”

Butler County led 7-0 after the first quarter, then scored on back-to-back possessions in the second to take the 21-0 lead.

However, the Cardinals ran off 13 unanswered points — including field goals of 56- and 25-yards by Eddie Godina — to shrink the deficit down to 21-13.

A blocked punt that was turned into a touchdown early in the third quarter could have been the back breaker, but once again TVCC rallied to make it a five-point margin.

A 35-yard field goal by Jacob Abel at 5:41, then a safety with 4:33 remaining finally gave the Grizzlies some breathing room.

Schaffner thought a key to the win was his team winning the war in the trenches on both sides of the football.

“We take a lot of pride in those guys. If you are going to win a ballgame, you have to control the line of scrimmage.”

Godina’s 54-yard field goal, with an 11 mph wind at his back, was an NJCAA record-setting 24th in the season.

Butler County swept both most valuable player awards in the game.

Adarius Thomas was the offensive winner, netting 178 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. He got 140 of that in the first half, the bulk of that coming on runs of 45 and 47 yards in the second quarter.

Linebacker Charlie Gray claimed defensive honors. He had four tackles, including a sack that resulted in a 4-yard loss, and a pass deflection.