By Mike Tupa

Through nearly more than 38 minutes Thursday evening, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team had its collective fingers primed to grab a hold of an elusive road win.

But, Southwestern (Kan.) College produced some last-gasp magic — outscoring OKWU 6-3 in the final 83 seconds — to grind out a 68-66 loss.

OKWU Lady Eagles (7-3) could only absorb the disappointment and bind up their emotional ache as they suffered their third-straight loss in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

And, it all came down to free throws.

The Lady Eagles barely shot 50 percent (14-of-26) from the foul line, compared to nearly 80 percent by Southwestern (24-of-31).

Veteran warrior Amanda Hart dropped in 13 points to spearhead OKWU’s attack, followed by Danae Goodwin with 10.

Essence Tolson checked in with eight points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals to round out OKWU’s top three impact players.

Nicole Ickes came off the pine to contributed seven points and three rebounds.

Neither team sizzled from the field — but OKWU had slightly better numbers. The Lady Eagles hit 23-of-63 shots, compared to 20-of-58 for Southwestern.

OKWU also had a slightly-better three-point percentage (6-of-25, .240), while Southwestern hit 4-of-19 (.211).

OKWU started out strong, powering to a 34-28 halftime lead.

Southwestern nibbled the margin down to three points by the end of the third quarter, 47-44.

The home team then outscored OKWU, 24-19, in the explosive fourth quarter.

The period started with Southwestern tying the score, 47-47.

But, OKWU battled back to go ahead multiple times by three points — and then went up by four, 63-59, on Makayla Watkins’ free throw with 2:15 remaining.

Southwestern outscored OKWU, 9-3, the rest of the way.

Next up for OKWU is a road trip Saturday to McPherson (Kan.).

The Lady Eagles — who are coached by Grace Hadley — then will be home for two games next week.

Southwestern 68, OKWU 66

OKWU 18-16-13-19—66

SW 11-17-16-24—68

Oklahoma Wesleyan

Amanda Hart 6-10 1-2 13, Danae Goodwin 4-13 1-2 10, Makayla Watkins 1-6 2-2 5, Nicole Ickes 3-7 1-3 7, Brittan Garrett 2-8 0-0 6, Ashley Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Essence Tolson 2-4 4-8 8, Caitlin Flackman 1-1 2-2 4, Desirea Williams 0-1 0-2 0, Melanie Williams 0-2 1-2 1.

, Cierra Johnson 2-7 1-1 6, River Jefferies 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 23-63 14-26 66

Southwestern College

Sydney Webb 4-15 0-0 9, Jazmyne Laskey 3-6 6-7 12, Makala Canada 1-4 0-0 2, Madyson Garcia 1-4 0-0 2, Marissa Evans 4-10 7-10 16, Brittany Lawler 5-9 4-6 16, Charon Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Claren McCormick 0-3 3-4 3, Rylee Barnes 0-3 2-2 2, Ashley Carrillo 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 20-58 24-31 68