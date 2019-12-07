QUAPAW — A 7-1 edge in overtime helped Fairland top Quapaw 47-41 in a boys’ basketball game here Friday, Dec. 6.

Fairland also picked up a 38-33 victory in the girls’ game.

Quapaw’s boys had forced their game into overtime with a 15-5 run in the fourth quarter.

The Owls were up 10-8 after one, then each time got seven points in the second quarter.

Fairland held an 18-10 advantage in the third frame.

Three players scored in double figures for the Owls.

Andrew Barker finished with 11 points and Riley Powell and Brian Padberg each added 10.

Others scoring for Fairland were Trey Martin, six; Jacoby Jackson and Lane Tudor, four each, and Josia Bird, two.

Matt Lovell poured in 24 points for Quapaw.

The Cats also picked up nine from Jonas Gregory, three each from Corbin Cunliff and Anthony Moreno, and one each from Brody Harper and Seth Johnston.

Girls

Fairland saw a 9-7 first-quarter lead turn into an 18-12 halftime deficit.

The Lady Owls turned things around in the second half thanks to 13-8 and 13-7 margins.

Kyndall Davis and Grace Goins had 12 and 10 points, respectively. Erica Schertz added nine.

Others scoring for the winners were Makynzi Jones with four points, Scout Mayfield with two and Alexis McGranahan with one.

Karissa Anderson’s 11 points topped the scoring for Quapaw.

Shea Ottesen had eight, Skyler Evans, six; Mya Nichols three, and Olivia Quapaw, Lu Attocknie and Jenna Kerley, two each.