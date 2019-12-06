MIAMI — About the only thing in doubt during the Northeastern A&M men’s game was how many points the Golden Norse would score.

They scored a lot.

A 63-point second half sent NEO on its way to a 117-31 blowout of the Missouri Southern JV Thursday, Dec. 5 at the NEO Field House.

It’s the most points by the Norse (9-5) since 2014, when they had 118 against the Oklahoma Wesleyan JV.

“One of our goals was to stay focused and get better, keep growing as a team regardless of the competition that was in front of us. We did that tonight,” said Norse coach Jeremy Jackson. “I think they finally have learned over the Thanksgiving break and now tonight how to put a full game together.”

Despite going into the half with a 54-15 lead, the Norse kept the foot on the gas pedal in the second half, scoring 63 points while limiting the guests to 16.

Six players reached double figures. Four of the five starters had 10 or more and two reached double digits off the bench, including freshman Nikita Konstantynovski, who had a game high 17 points.

James Franklin Jr. also came off the bench to get 14.

Among the starters, Rudi Williams finished with 14 points, Alvin Cannady III added 12 and Samkelo Cele and Tyren Collins chipped in with 10 each.

“We are so balanced,” Jackson said. “We have guys that can put up double digits in scoring. It's a blessing. We have that on our bench, we have that in our starting lineup and we have it on our third tier.

“We are very blessed and fortunate to have very talented young men here. They accept their roles, they do what they are asked and embrace it.”

Others with points for NEO were Ramello Williams, eight; Much Thong and Garrett Sweeney, six each; Champ Bridges, five; Taylor Gonzales, four, and Gavin Harris, Jadan Graves and Kalil Camara, three each.

Just as amazing as the score was, NEO’s shooting percentage was the same.

The Norsemen shot 59.3%, draining 48 of their 81 field goal attempts.

They connected on nine of their 28 3-point attempts.

NEO now is idle until Jan 9, when they host Northern Oklahoma-Enid.