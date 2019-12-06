MIAMI — A slow start turned into an avalanche for the Northeastern A&M women.

The Lady Norse and the Missouri Southern JV were deadlocked at 5-5 in the opening minutes of their game here Thursday, Dec. 4.

But three straight 3-point goals jump-started the NEO offense during a 91-31 blowout at the NEO Field House.

The Lady Norse finished the quarter with an 18-5 edge, setting the tone for their seventh straight win heading into the semester break.

“This was the way I wanted to finish,” NEO coach Jim Rowland said. “We’re on a nice winning streak and are 7-5. I will take that. We were hoping we would do that before the semester ended and we finished on a good note.”

NEO was up 45-16 at intermission and held a 65-23 advantage rolling into the final stanza.

“The main thing was we were locked in,” Rowland said. “I didn't want us to get off track. We weren’t going to press them full court, but we were going to do is get them guarded as soon as they got across the court and make everything tough.

“If we had gone into it lackadaisical, I think it would have been one of those games where we turned it over.”

Five players reached double figures in scoring for NEO.

Koreea Kirksey and Sydni Keys led the way with 14 each, Kiarra Brooks had 13 and Eliska Stebetakova and Kaitlyn Benge contributed 10 each.

This was Stebetikova’s third double double of the season. She also snagged 10 rebounds.

She had eight of her points and six rebounds at the break.

Others scoring for NEO were Mariah Johnson with eight, Gabriela Chivata with seven, Emily McAdams with three and Kayla Shepperd with two.

The Lady Norse are idle until Jan. 6, when they play their final non-conference game against the Southern Nazarene JV on the road.

The final 14 games will be in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference.

“The kids all go home, regroup, come back with confidence and then we get into the thick of it,” Rowland said.

Mariah Rodgers scored 13 of Southern’s 31 points.