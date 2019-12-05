By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

With a victory against a Top 10 team under its belt, the Bartlesville High School wrestling squad is off to a blockbuster start.

And, that’s despite featuring a slew of new names in the varsity lineup.

Led by returning Class 6A state qualifiers Colby Strachan (106) with a forfeit win, Ethan Gilkey (138) with a pin and Laken Clowdus (170) with a victory by major decision the Bruins knocked off Class 5A power Claremore, 40-36, in Monday’s season opener.

Returning state tourney alternate Jaden James (220) also contributed a pin for Bartlesville, which hosted the dual.

Claremore is ranked in the Top 10 in its class, noted veteran Bruin head wrestling coach Josh Pulsifer.

“We definitely need not give up bonus points when we get beat,” Pulsifer observed about the match. “But, everyone battled hard.”

He praised his team’s effort, especially coming off the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Strachan got the Bruins off to a sizzling start by earning six points when Claremore failed to produce an opponent for him.

Then, in what had to be a very satisfying win for the Bruins, first-year varsity warrior Tarun Vinkokumar contributed a pin to put the Bruins ahead, 12-0.

But, Claremore rallied with three straight wins. Bartlesville’s first-year varsity battlers Eli Blankenship (120) and Evan Gunter (126) both suffered losses by fall and at 132 pounds Bartlesville’s Elijah Boone suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime. Boone had been leading until he was reversed in the final three seconds of regulation, Pulsifer noted.

With Claremore ahead, 15-12, the Bruins bounced back strong with back-to-back wins by pins by Gilkey (138) and Kaleb Childress (145) to regain the lead, 24-15.

Jakob Hammack came up shy in a decision at 152 and new varsity grappler Carter Manley went down by pin at 160, allowing Claremore to tie the score, 24-24.

Clowdus then produced his major decision — scoring his final points in the last 10 seconds — to lift Bartlesville back into the lead, 28-24.

Claremore moved ahead after the Bruins’ Cody Peters lost by pin at 182.

Pulsifer classified that match as “crazy,” in terms of the turn of events. Peters had been leading.

With Claremore ahead, 30-28, another Bruin varsity rookie John Dickson lost by pin at 195, which padded Claremore’s lead to 36-28.

But, Bartlesville finished up with some serious muscle, with James (220) planting his foe for six points and heavyweight Ridge Brewington also racking up a pin, to power the Bruins to 40-28 dual win.

Pulsifer said he’s very pleased to open the season with a dual victory.

The Bruins are set to travel Thursday to Vinita, which is ranked No. 4 in its class, and to be back home Friday to collide with Glenpool, which is ranked No. 5 in 5A, and Shawnee Heights (Kan.), which traditionally is a state power in the Sunflower State.