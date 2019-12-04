MIAMI — The Miami girls probably couldn’t have as tough of an early season schedule as anybody around.

The Lady Wardogs suffered a 59-17 loss to No. 11 Verdigris in their season opener Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Still on the horizon are games with 13th-ranked Oologah on Friday, Dec. 6, and then MHS opens play in the Shout & Sack Big Dawg Shoot-out Invitational at Vinita Thursday, Dec. 12 with No. 16 Grove.

Relentless pressure and traps led to Miami’s downfall against the Lady Cardinals.

The Lady Wardogs managed only two points each in the first two quarters and trailed 40-4 at intermission.

“Pressure has been bothering us this fall,” MHS coach Robert Neill said. “We just have to keep working on it. Last year, pressure bothered us, but as the year went on, we were finally able to handle it more and more.

“A bunch of these girls haven’t played together, so they are having to get used to playing with one another.”

Verdigris continued to inch away in the second half with 11-8 and 8-5 scoring margins.

“The light bulb flickered on offense, but it never really came on,” Neill said. “We saw some stuff, but it really never showed bright.”

The Lady Wardogs got points from eight players, but none were in double figures.

Cali Mercer and Beca Hopping led the way with three points each while

Sarah Acupan, Becca Bolton, Chloe Preaus, Kylie Jinks and Kiah Payton all had two points. Ruthie Hammons chipped in with a free throw.

Freshman Morgan Borgstadt scored 14 for the Lady Cards.

Jordan Chancellor and Lexi Borgstadt added 11 and 10, respectively.