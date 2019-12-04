MIAMI — It was a rough way to start, but Miami boys coach Rusty Mercer saw some things he liked following his Wardogs’ 61-34 loss to Verdigris here Tuesday, Dec. 3.

“We didn’t have a great start, but we adjusted to what they were doing,” he said. “We grinded it out and got us to the free throw line a bit. It was a tough opener and Friday night will be the same way (hosting Oologah). They are running all kind of traps at you.

“Early in the season, especially with inexperience, that makes it tough to get into a conventional offense and makes things uncomfortable. It was a little ugly from that standpoint, but I saw some good things.”

Verdigris led 16-2 after one and continued to pull away.

The Cardinals, up 32-20 at the half, eventually led by as many as 30 points (60-30) with 4:32 remaining.

“There’s just a lot of guys who have to adjust to the games and game speed,” Mercer said. “At some point, there will be a comfort level.”

Zach Smith, a transfer from Vinita, led the Miami scoring with 14 points.

“He played well,” Mercer said. “He handled the ball well. We’re going to need him to go make some plays for us, make some shots. He’s a tough little player.”

From there, it was Trey Tanner with seven points, Keagan Kumumo and Karson Jinks with four each, Keaton Jinks with three and Malachi Doney with two.

Tyler Haddock scored a game-high 23 for the Cards. Ethan Bell joined him in double figures with 10.