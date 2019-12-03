MIAMI — The Northeastern A&M Lady Norse didn’t bring their ‘A’ game, but they still managed to win by 15 points against Southern Arkansas University Tech Monday, Dec. 2 at the NEO Field House.

“We took off a couple days (for Thanksgiving) then came back Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Lady Norse coach Jim Rowland said after a 61-46 victory — NEO’s fifth win in a row.

The Lady Norse (6-5) shot only 33.8% in the game (24 of 71) and found the mark on only eight of their 36 shots from outside the 3-point line.

They also turned the ball over 14 times.

“We’ve got to be better than that,” Rowland said. “I don't care who you play. You have to shoot the ball better. You can’t go 8-for-36 from ‘3.’

“You have to be game prepared. I preach that all the time and I don’t think some of these young ladies understand that. It really hurts me that we play like that. We should have played a lot better.”

The Lady Norse never trailed and were up by as many as 25 points in the third quarter.

But SAU Tech kept chipping away.

NEO led 17-10 after the first then pulled away thanks to a 17-8 edge in the second.

It was 52-27 heading into the final stanza.

Eliska Stebetakova had a double-double for the Lady Norse, scoring a team-high 12 while grabbing a career-best 14 rebounds.

Joining her in double figures was Gabriela Chivata with 10 points.

Others with points for NEO were Dariann Myles, nine; Kine Diop, eight; Kayla Shepperd, seven; Kiarra Brooks, five; Koreea Kirksey and Emily McAdams, four each, and Kaitlin Benge, two.

Devena Smith had 17 points to lead the way for the Rockets.