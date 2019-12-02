By Joe Mussatto

The Oklahoman

NEW ORLEANS (TNS) — Chris Paul pulled off his sunset Thunder jersey and handed it to three young boys. Their dad, Drew Brees, helped stretch the No. 3 jersey flat across one of his son’s arms so Paul could easily sign it.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback and the Thunder point guard chatted for several minutes outside the visitor’s locker room at Smoothie King Center after the Thunder’s 107-104 win Sunday evening against the Pelicans.

“Watch CP3’s eyes,” Brees told Paul, relaying the message Brees told his sons during the game. “His eyes are always up.”

“Today was like a coaching session watching you play,” Brees said.

Paul was comfortable in the town where he was once a co-star with Brees. More so, he was in control.

The Thunder trailed 94-89 when Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball hit a 3-pointer with 5:15 left. But in a finish orchestrated by Paul’s precision, the Thunder went on a 12-0 run over the next three minutes.

Paul danced with Pelicans rookie center Jaxson Hayes on the final points of the run. He dribbled on the right wing and launched a high 3-pointer over the 6-foot-11 Hayes to beat the shot clock.

“That was weird, because I didn’t actually see Chris,” Thunder center Steven Adams said. “He just disappeared because of my angle … I was tracking the ball and ‘boom.’ That was cool.”

Said Paul: “I done shot that shot maybe seven games straight and missed it. So, it finally went in. Probably luck.”

Paul accounted for seven points in the Thunder’s 12-0 fourth-quarter run. When the Pelicans double-teamed him at the top of the 3-point line, Paul gladly passed out of it, which eventually led to Thunder free throws as the Pelicans scrambled to match up.

“It was winning time,” Paul said. “Fortunately, I’ve been in that situation 1,000 times. If you don’t (double team) I’m gonna go downhill and be aggressive.”

Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 26 points, but the Pelicans were doomed by clock mismanagement. Down by four points, Holiday settled for a 10-foot jumper with three seconds left.

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, who led the team with 23 points, was immediately fouled on the inbound pass. Gallinari missed the second free throw with the Thunder leading by three points, but the Pelicans couldn’t corral the rebound and call timeout quickly enough.

There was a review to decide if any time should be added to the clock.

Paul used the break in action to catch up with Pelicans employees at the scorers’ table who were old-timers from his stint in New Orleans. He’s played in the Crescent City many times since he was traded in 2011, but Sunday was his first with the Thunder.

Though the boos for Paul drained out the cheers from the sparse crowd, New Orleans is still a special place for him.

Paul watched from the sideline when LSU played Texas A&M on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His brother was in the arena Sunday. Paul’s sister-in-law is from New Orleans. Paul said he talks to Brees “all the time.”

“So yeah,” Paul said, “I’m here pretty often.”

And on Sunday, Paul gave the home crowd a throwback performance.

———

Dallas sinks Lakers

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The Los Angeles Lakers left November as the hottest team in the NBA. December greeted them with a cold slap in the face.

The Dallas Mavericks took advantage of all the Lakers mistakes and beat them, 114-100, at Staples Center. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak constructed entirely against teams with losing records. The Lakers hadn’t played a team with a winning record since Nov. 10, the date of their last loss.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, entered the game 12-6, with one of those six losses coming in an overtime game against the Lakers.

Dallas star Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Mavericks also got double-digit contributions from Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Delon Wright and Justin Jackson. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the only Lakers players to score more than 10 points, with James scoring 25 and Davis scoring 27.

The Mavericks started the second half on a 9-0 run and that was just the beginning of the Lakers’ third-quarter woes. Frustrated by the officiating, the Lakers stagnated on both ends of the court.

They went a span of four minutes of playing time without scoring a single point — a drought broken by a three-pointer from Alex Caruso. Before his shot, the Mavericks had built a 20-point lead. Caruso’s three was the beginning of a 10-0 run by the Lakers.

But after the Lakers got to within 10, Doncic did what he could to undo their progress. Doncic dished an assist to Wright, then scored five points of his own. The Lakers went into the fourth quarter trailing by 15.

James and Davis stayed in the game until late in the fourth quarter, but little could be done to undo the damage.

———

Pistons flatten Spurs

DETROIT (TNS) — Luke Kennard got things started for the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Christian Wood finished things with a spectacular display of scoring and athleticism.

The duo propelled the Pistons (7-13) to a 132-98 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Kennard scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half, and he was 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Wood scored 19 of his career-high 28 points in the second half. The Pistons will seek to win two straight for the first time this season when they visit Cleveland on Tuesday night.

More: How this Michigan woman journeyed from Comerica Park bartender to making calls in the NBA

The Pistons’ bench scored 75 points as seven players finished in double figures.

The Pistons were 15-for-31 from 3-point range and had 33 assists on 52 made baskets.

Andre Drummond finished with nine points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots as he and Blake Griffin didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

DeMar DeRozan scored 20 for the Spurs (7-14), who have lost nine of 11.

The Spurs were without Pistons killer LaMarcus Aldridge (right thigh), who has averaged 22 points per game on 51.3% shooting in 25 games against Detroit.

———

Celtcs beat Knicks

NEW YORK (TNS) — The second 10 games ended just like the first 10 for the Knicks — with eight losses.

But this time, David Fizdale emerged first for his postgame press conference. No sign of team president Steve Mills, who had put the coach on notice after the opening 10 games. And Fizdale was back to preaching optimism and progress, presumably with his job safe for at least another day.

It felt like another hollow night at MSG.

“It’s really frustrating,” the coach said before launching into all the positives of a 113-104 loss Sunday to the Celtics. “But my job is to keep figuring out how to get them to (trust each other). And use these painful examples to show them. Hopefully you can keep growing from it.

“The positive side of it is that (Boston is) one of the best teams in the East. That team’s going to contend and that’s two games in a row now that we’ve pushed them to the brink. Those are positives. We had some really good contributions tonight.”

Despite Fizdale’s repeated sales pitches, the Knicks (4-16) are tied with the Warriors for the worst record in the NBA. That wasn’t the plan when Mills traded Kristaps Porzingis and spent over $70 million in free agency. Sunday at the Garden was basically Groundhog Day, a broken record of disjointed play and explanations afterwards.

The home team carried a decent lead — up by nine in the third quarter — but there was very little hope the Knicks could actually pull out a win against a better team. They’ve become quite adept at collapsing and collecting predictable defeats.

There were more valid excuses Sunday. Marcus Morris was out with a neck injury, thrusting Kevin Knox into the lineup. Frank Ntilikina logged just seven minutes before leaving with a sore back.

Still, the Knicks were tied with about seven minutes remaining. They immediately succumbed to a 15-4 run and another loss was on Fizdale’s ledger.

In 102 games with the Knicks, the coach’s record is 21-81 for the worst winning percentage in franchise history. Even more discouraging: Mills’ record as either Knicks GM or president is 167-345.

Fizdale began wearing a FDNY jacket more often recently, and explained it’s because he has a firefighter’s mentality coaching the Knicks.

“I envy firemen. I think firemen are the epitome of service,” he said. “Any time, while we’re all running away from a burning building, what do they do? They run in. I remind myself while everybody else is going crazy or thinking something’s chaotic or something’s wrong, I’ve got to be the person that’s constantly running into it to save us and that’s what it’s about.”

The Knicks lived up to their reputation Sunday as the worst free-throw shooting team in the NBA while missing 9 of 27 free throws in the second half. They shot 30.8% from beyond the arc.

They stink.

On to a another 10 games.

———

Magic tip Warriors

ORLANDO, Fla. (TNS) — With his 2-year-old daughter in the stands for the first time this season, forward Glenn Robinson III had one of his most reliable games as a member of the Warriors.

Robinson scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, as the Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic, 100-96, at Amway Center on Sunday. Though the Warriors (4-17) couldn’t hang on, Robinson helped establish two late leads in the game.

With the Warriors trailing the Magic (8-11) by nine with 4:21 left in the first quarter, Robinson and rookie Eric Paschall powered a brief 8-2 run to cut the deficit to three. Then, Alec Burks’ dunk in the second quarter capped off a 10-0 run as the Warriors took a 46-45 lead with 1:47 left in the first half.

During the run, Robinson hit a key 3-pointer that led to injured guard D’Angelo Russell (thumb) holding up three fingers on his braced right hand. By halftime, the Warriors erased a 12-point deficit and tied the game.

After entering the fourth quarter trailing the Magic 72-71, Robinson’s corner 3-pointer gave the Warriors at 79-77 lead with 7:57 left in the game. Orlando retook the lead before the Warriors again battled back. Robinson hit another jumper to give the Warriors an 89-86 lead with just more than three minutes left.

Burks hit a 3-pointer to put the game within one with 33 seconds left. Then Magic guard Evan Fournier made a contested layup to extend Orlando’s lead to 98-95 with 7 seconds left in the game. The Warriors did not have an answer for Fournier, who finished the game with 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting, including making six of his 10 3-point attempts. After Burks got fouled and split his free throws, the Warriors trailed by two with 6.3 seconds left.

As the Magic tried to inbound the ball, Robinson and Burks bothered forward Aaron Gordon and forced a five-second violation. The Warriors got the ball back and Green inbounded the ball to Robinson, who passed to Burks in the corner. Burks’ got a good look at a go-ahead 3-point attempt, which bounced fruitlessly off the rim, ending the Warriors’ chances of earning a win on the road.

Following a disappointing performance in Miami on Friday, the Warriors’ defense was improved and they had six players score in double digits. Burks finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Paschall scored 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Center Willie Cauley-Stein posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Draymond Green and guard Ky Bowman chipped in 11 and 12 points each.

After missing all 10 of his shot attempts in Miami, Robinson bounced back and helped the Warriors stay in the game on Sunday.

Robinson is the only Warriors player to play and start in all 20 games this season. His performance on Sunday further illustrated how reliable he’s been in a season filled with obstacles.

———

Wolves lose at home

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Wolves guard Josh Okogie passed the ball under the basket while being guarded by Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill, center, and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. during the first half Sunday.

The Wolves came back from having won two straight on the road. They got Thanksgiving off, then had two days of practice.

It didn’t help.

The Wolves’ home woes continued Sunday at Target Center in a horrific matinee. Playing a Memphis Grizzlies team that had lost six straight and was missing leading scorner Ja Morant, the Wolves withered down the stretch in a 115-107 loss.

The Wolves (10-9) have now lost four straight home games and is 3-7 at Target Center. They are also 0-2 this year against one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

Down 100-91 with 7 minutes to play, the Wolves pulled within four on two free throws by Karl-Anthony Towns with 5:31 left.

But Dillon Brooks drove, scored, was fouled and made the free throw. After a Wolves turnover, De’Anthony Melton hit a three-pointer — one of 16 the Grizzlies hit Sunday — and the lead was back to 10.

The Wolves did not threaten again.

It was a game very familiar with the Wolves’ 137-121 loss in Memphis Nov. 6. Brooks had 31 points in that game. Sunday he had a 26. The Grizzlies hit 12 of 23 three-pointers in Memphis, 16 of 40 Sunday.

Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds, but he shot 7-for-20 overall and made just one of 10 three-point tries. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points, but was 6-for- 17 and 1-for-6.

Brooks was one of four Grizzlies starters in double figures. Grayson Allen had 13. Tyus Jones, playing in his first game in Target Center in a visitors uniform, had 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

———

Heat scorch Nets

NEW YORK (TNS) — Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 109-106 comeback win over the Brooklyn Nets (10-10) on Sunday at Barclays Center …

———

1. The Heat (14-5) finally played a close game, and rallied for the win.

Entering Sunday, Miami had played in an NBA-low two “clutch” games this season, which is defined as a game that has a margin of five points or fewer inside the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. To put that into perspective, the Heat played 98 “clutch” games over the previous two seasons.

Well, the Heat played its third clutch game of the season on Sunday, and won. Miami is 2-1 in these games.

Not only was it a “clutch” game, but Sunday’s contest also included 24 lead changes and 12 ties.

Why did the Heat win?

Trailing by seven with 1:45 to play, the Heat scored the final 10 points of the game to rally for the win. Most of those points came from from the free-throw line, with the Heat going 8 of 9 from the foul line during this stretch.

Meanwhile, the Nets missed their final five shots of the game behind stellar defense from Heat center Bam Adebayo and wing Jimmy Butler.

For most of “clutch” time, coach Erik Spoelstra used a lineup of Justise Winslow, Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic, Butler and Adebayo.

Dragic kicked off the 10-0 run to close the game with an and-one layup. Dragic finished with a team-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting and six assists.

———

2. Butler continues to draw a lot of free throws and make most of them. That proved to be very important late in Sunday’s game.

The Heat wing entered Sunday averaging 8.5 free-throw attempts per game, which is the fourth-most in the NBA behind only Houston’s James Harden (14.4), Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (11.1) and Dallas’ Luka Doncic (9.8).

That trend continued Sunday, with Butler scoring 20 points with the help of 9-of-10 shooting on free throws. He took over late in the game when the Heat really needed him, as he was able to consistently draw contact to go 5 of 6 on free throws during the 10-0 game-deciding run.

The most efficient offense for Butler this season continues to come from the foul line, as he was 5 of 17 from the field and 1 of 5 on threes Sunday.

Butler, who has made 83.6% of his free throws over his NBA career, is shooting 86.8% from the foul line this season. He has made 63 of his last 68 free throws.

As a team, the Heat was 23 of 28 on free throws Sunday. That’s quite the improvement from last season, when the Heat finished as the league’s worst free-throw shooting team at 69.5 percent.

———

3. The Nets played off of Adebayo, which is a coverage he will have to continue to adjust to.

The 76ers were really the first team to try this type of defense against the Heat, daring Adebayo to shoot and clogging the paint to disrupt Miami’s cutters. It worked, as the Heat scored 86 points on 40% shooting in a blowout loss to the 76ers on Nov. 23. Adebayo finished with zero assists and three turnovers in that game.

With the Nets sagging off of Adebayo every time he had the ball Sunday, he finished with just one assist and four turnovers.

Adebayo is second among centers in assists this season with 4.4 per game. But he has a total of just one assist in those two games.

Whether it’s using a more aggressive approach and taking the open mid-range jumper or dribbling into a paint shot or just getting off the ball, Adebayo is now faced with trying to figure out how to solve this coverage. Other opponents will surely try it because it’s worked so far.

Adebayo did manage to finish Sunday’s victory with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 16 rebounds, though.

———

4. Derrick Jones Jr. played Sunday for the first time since Nov. 7.

After missing 10 consecutive games with a strained left hip, the Heat’s high-flying forward made his return in Sunday’s win over the Nets. Jones didn’t play much, coming on the court for just 10 seconds to end the first quarter.

The question now becomes, can Jones stay healthy? He has already missed 14 of the Heat’s 19 games this season because of two different injuries — four due to a strained left groin and another 10 because of the hip issue.

Also, where does Jones fit into the Heat’s rotation? On Sunday, two-way contract forward Chris Silva played ahead of Jones and logged seven minutes.

———

5. Dion Waiters was inactive in his first game back with the Heat after serving his 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

In the wake of Waiters’ suspension ending late Friday night, the 27-year-old guard practiced with the team on Saturday and accompanied the Heat on its three-game road trip that began Sunday. But Waiters was not on the active roster against the Nets, as he was on the Heat’s inactive list that also included guard Daryl Macon and forward KZ Okpala.

This isn’t a huge surprise, considering Waiters was away from the team for three weeks as he served his 10-game suspension that began in a Nov. 8 loss to the Lakers. Plus, the Heat’s rotation looks to be set for now, with rookie guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn among those ahead of Waiters on the depth chart.

But Waiters, who has yet to play this season, was on the team bench Sunday. It marked the first time this regular season that Waiters has been on the Heat’s bench for a game.

Why would Waiters travel with the Heat on a trip that includes three games in four nights, leaving little time for practice, if he’s not going to play?

“This is all about just getting back with the team and around us,” Spoelstra said Sunday. “This is our first time this year where we’ll have everybody, including the staff. We haven’t even had the whole staff here with us on any of the road trips, at least since training camp. It’s a good step.”

Okpala, who has missed the past 15 games with a strained left Achilles, also traveled with the Heat on the trip and is nearing a return. The Heat’s plan is to send the rookie to its G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, when he’s healthy to get him game experience.

Macon, who is on a two-way contract, was on his way to join the Heat in New York on Sunday. He’s averaging 23.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and seven assists in seven games with the Skyforce.