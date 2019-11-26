By Mike Tupa

Jena’ Williams turned in another solid effort in her college basketball career — a career that is just four games old.

The Bartlesville High School graduate handed out four assists and made a steal during a 21-minute stint Saturday for the University of Nevada women’s hoops team.

Williams also nailed a three-pointer and fingered two rebounds — but Nevada (3-1) still came up short against Portland State, 80-75.

Although she hasn’t quite dialed in offensively, Williams is averaging 15.5 minute of play. She is fourth on the team in overall assists (nine), and is among the leaders in steals (three).

Williams also has blocked a shot.

Barron Tanner (Bartlesville)

Men’s basketball

NOC-Tonkawa

Tanner made the most of his start and 22 minutes of playing time in last week’s 106-56 demolition of Bethel College.

The former Bruin sliced the nets for 16 points, including 7-of-11 from the field, with two three-pointers. He also possessed two rebounds, handed out to assists and blocked one shot to help the Mavericks improved to 10-0.

In NOC-Tonkawa’s previous game, Tanner came off the bench to ring up 13 points, including 3-of-7 shooting from downtown, in a 102-94 win against Cowley County (Kan.) Community College.

Tanner also corralled three rebounds and gave out an assist.

Tanner excelled as a multi-year starter in Bruin basketball and also played football his senior year.

Kate Steward (Bartlesville)

Women’s swimming

University of Kansas

Steward continued her torrid golden swath of success by powering to glory this past weekend in the Kansas Classic.

She swam the second leg on the championship 200 medley relay team produced by Kansas.

Steward also remained unbeaten the 100 breaststroke (1:00.8) — which set the meet record. The previous mark had been 1:01.02 — also owned by Steward.

Haley Downey (Bartlesville)

Women’s swimming

University of Kansas

Downey — a senior captain — helped the team’s 200 medley relay ‘C’ team finish fifth out of 26 teams at the crowded, and prestigious, Kansas Classic.

Downey also powered to the third place in the ‘A’ final in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.85), as part of a Kansas one-two-three sweep.

Greta Olsen (Bartlesville)

Women’s swimming

University of Kansas

Olsen joined Downey — who is her cousin — on the fifth-place 200 medley relay team.

Olsen followed up by bursting to sixth place in the ‘A’ Final in the 100 butterfly (:55.2). Five Kansas swimmers competed in the eight-woman final.

Ashley Barnes (Bartlesville)

Women’s cross country

University of Tulsa

Barnes bolted to 152nd overall — out of 254 entrants — and third-fastest for Tulsa during Saturday’s NAIA national championship run in Terre Haute, Ind.

Tulsa finished 25th out of 31 teams.

Barnes recorded a time of 21:38.5 in the crowded 6K field to finish up her cross country career at Tulsa.

Arkansas captured the national championship team title Saturday, followed by BYU, Stanford, New Mexico and North Carolina State.

Still remaining on Barnes’ competitive calendar for the next several months are the indoor and outdoor track seasons.

Barnes played a pivotal role in launching Bartlesville’s run to three straight state cross country titles (2014-16).

Andrew Gronigan (Bartlesville)

Men’s basketball

NOC-Tonkawa

Gronigan dropped in a three-pointer during the Mavericks’ 106-56 triumph against Bethel College. He also pulled down an offensive rebound during his six minutes of court time.