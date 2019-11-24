ST. CHARLES, Mo. — For the third straight weekend, the Northeastern A&M wrestling team had a pair of individual winners in an open tournament.

Riley Weir took first at 125 pounds and Dan Baker was the winner at 285 Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Lindenwood Open.

Baker and Colben Dodson were winners in the season opener, the OCU Open, then Mikey Mascarenas and Jayden Smith took first at the Grand View Open.

NEO also got third-place finishes from Smith and Dalen Moore, a fourth from Laif Jones and a fifth from Jon Trowbridge.

Weir logged a wild 22-19 decision against Iowa State freshman Aden Reeves in the 125 final.

He had a pin in the first round then had three straight decisions decided by a total of five points.

Baker eked out a 3-2 decision over Aaron Herman of Maryville University.

On the way to the finals, Baker had pins in his first two matches then logged decisions in his next three outings.

Moore decisioned Preston Mattingly of Lindsey Wilson College of Columbia, Kentucky, 11-8 and Smith rolled to a 9-0 major decision against Daryus Webb of Williams Baptist University of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

Jones lost 5-4 to Charlie Klepps, a redshirt freshman from Iowa State.

Trowbridge outslugged Joe Scott of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, 16-14.

Others wrestling for NEO but not placing were Barrett Stickelman and Jeffri Juanes, 125; Luke Montgomery, Isaiah Jacobs and Tanner Gregory, 133; Dalton Hembree, Blake Gonzales and Michael Kumlien, 141; Elijah Jacobs, Zach Porter, Gage Hight and Shawn Tillman, 149; Tyson Smith and Scott Radke, 157; Nolan Saale, Elijah Cherry and Nosa Johnbull, 165; Joshua Molinar and Dodson, 197, and Blake Russell, Seth Seago, 285.