WELCH — Commerce and Welch split season-opening basketball games here Friday, Nov. 22.

Welch picked up a 47-30 win in the girls game while Commerce was a 57-27 winner in the boys’ clash.

Girls

A 14-4 edge in the second quarter helped the Lady Wildcats take charge. They had only led by a point after the first.

Commerce used a 10-8 advantage in the third frame to make it 32-22 heading into the final stanza, when the hosts outscored CHS 15-7.

Halle Brannon and Reagan Etzel scored 16 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Cats in scoring.

Chloe Hitz and Rachel Rife added six each; Sayler Hayward, five, and Lydia Armstrong and Taryn Earp, two each.

Morgan Connell’s 16 points paced the Commerce scoring.

River Friel added seven, Giselle Gutierrez tallied three and Baylee King and Ashley Myers each contributed two points.

Boys

CHS stretched a 12-3 first-quarter lead into a 28-9 halftime advantage.

The Tigers continued to pull away with 17-11 and 12-7 margins in the third and fourth periods.

Three players reached double figures for Commerce: Ty Jauert, 17; Cruz Munson, 13, and Danny Salinas, 10.

Lance Hyatt tallied five points and Juan Padron, Julian Herrera, Hunter Beckwith and Marcus Howard all had two.

The Wildcats got nine points from Nate Beaty, seven from Dylan Johnson, four from Brady Chenoweth, three from Seth Hayward and two each from Justin Harlan and Daniel Windle.