MIAMI — The Northeastern A&M women are starting to pick up some momentum.

The Lady Norse (4-5) logged their third straight win Thursday, Nov. 21 with an 83-63 romp over Seminole State College in the NEO Field House.

“I saw a lot of things I am hoping we are learning,” coach Jim Rowland said. “We shared the ball (logging 17 assists). We saw the open person, kicked it out, were more relaxed and we got some good minutes from some people. Our bench play was really good (generating 32 points). Gabby (Gabriela Chivata), Emily (McAdams) and Kayla (Shepperd) really played well off the bench.”

Chivata had nine points, Shepperd eight and McAdams seven in reserve roles.

NEO started the season 5-1, with the lone win coming against the Oklahoma Wesleyan JV.

But it picked up a pair of wins in the State Fair Classic last weekend, then got the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule started on an upbeat note.

“We were slow for a minute at the start, but I really thought after that after three or four minutes, we got locked in defensively and then started settling in on offense, hit a couple big shots, got a couple stops, got a couple layups and that turned the game.”

Seminole —now 3-6 and playing without three main players — only had 10 first-quarter points then scored15 in the second and 14 in the third.

It was 45-25 at the break and the Lady Norse led by as many as 36 early in the fourth quarter.

“I was very proud of the way we played tonight on both sides of the ball,” Rowland said. “I’ve said it all year and I think if this team hits shots, we can really go win some games.”

While the bench came up big, four of NEO’s five starters were in double figures.

Sophomore Eliska Stebetikova had her first career double-double: getting 13 points and 10 rebounds, eight on the defensive end.

She also blocked four shots.

Ivvana Murillo was the scoring leader with 17 points, followed by Kiarra Brooks with 11 and Koreea Kirksey with 10.

Dariann Myles, the fifth Lady Norse starter, went scoreless, but “she is a facilitator and wants to make sure she’s getting the ball in the right people’s hands,” Rowland said.

NEO shot lights out in the first quarter, hitting 9 of 14 shots (64.3%) while opening up a 22-10 lead.

Kryslyn Jones scored 18 points for the Belles. Jayden Smith had 13, Kailah Ballou 11 and Sierra Gordon chipped in with 10.

The Lady Norse travel to Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa Monday then finish the semester with a final two at home: Dec. 2 against Southern Arkansas University Tech, an NJCAA Division II program in its second year, and the Missouri Southern JV on Dec. 5.