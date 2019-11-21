MIAMI — It was quite a night for the Northeastern A&M men’s basketball team.

Rudi Williams had a rare triple double, the Norse launched 95 shots, scored 65 points in the second half and breezed to a 121-67 win over the Southwest Christian JV Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the NEO Field House.

The Golden Norse were up 57-40 at intermission then outscored Southwest Christian 64-27 over the final 20 minutes.

“We came out a little lethargic defensively and allowed them to stay around longer than we wanted,” Norse coach Jeremy Jackson said. “Offensively, we really had our hard hats on. We played hard and together.”

Williams finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

He’s averaging a team-high 20.3 ppg and 9.4 assists.

Samkelo Cele led the NEO scoring with 24 points.

Cele and Williams were joined in double figures by Nikita Konstantynovski with 14 points.

Jaden Graves, Gavin Harris and Champ Bridges scored nine each, followed by Taylor Gonzales, eight; James Franklin Jr., seven; Garrett Sweeney, six; Alvin Canady III and Tyren Collins, five each, and Ramelo Williams, three.

The Golden Norse shot 54.7 percent from the field, where they launched 95 shots and hit 52 of those.

In the second half, they hit 29 of 50 attempts (58%).

“We have a great group of guys and once we learn to trust and play defense together, we’re going to really get going,” Jackson said.