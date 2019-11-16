By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

In a reverse-evolutionary process made possible only by the topsy-turvy phenomenon of sports mascots, Chloe Martin is looking forward to becoming a Gorilla woman.

That sequence began earlier this week when the Bartlesville High School senior inked a letter of intent to play ladies basketball at Pittsburg (Kan.) State.

“I’m going to be a gorilla,” Martin said Thursday night.

She’s doubly happy — and also notably sad — because high school athletic director Spence Rigdon was unable to celebrate her signing.

Rigdon passed away earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.

Martin said she and Martin chatted about Pittsburg State and her decision.

“He was always excited when we talked about it,” she said. “He had a passion for Pitt State.”

Martin — a prolific scorer and multi-skilled hoopster for the Lady Bruins —has had a while to contemplate her choice.

“They offered me the summer after my freshman year,” she said.

Even though the Pitt State head coach at the time, Lane Lord moved on to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the new head coach Amanda Davied honored the offer.

In fact, Martin said that Lord then tried to persuade her to join him at Rio Grande Valley.

But, Martin said she had already fallen in love with Pitt State.

“I loved the atmosphere,” along with the facilities she said.

The campus building positioning — which features student housing surrounding the campus — was another major plus for the Lady Bruin standout.

During an official visit, Martin attended a Pitt State game and was impressed by the rabid support by the students and community.

“It’s crazy,” she said, adding she also attended a Gorilla women’s basketball game last season and experienced the same mania.

Martin also felt touched by how the Pitt State players reached out to her.

“It was automatic, like ‘Your’e going to be part of a family here,’” she said. “They do a lot of stuff together. I never felt like I didn’t belong.”

Martin — whose dad Donnie serves as the Bartlesville head girls basketball coach, closely assisted by her mom Lori — said she’s known since sixth or seventh grade she would want to play college hoops.

Lori Martin played women’s college basketball at both the University of Oklahoma and Southwestern Oklahoma.

Chloe Martin has been part of a colorful prep basketball career. Two years ago, she was the leading scorer on a Pryor team that played in the state finals.

Last year, she quickly fit in with the Lady Bruin program and made a major impact on the team’ success, especially with her three-point shooting and her hustle and passing.

This coming season, the Lady Bruins are in a semi-reloading cycle — or at least a new-identity-defining stage as some of last year’s bench and rotation players will be asked to play expanded and different roles.

“I’m excited,” Chloe said about the season’s prospects. “We’re young … but I think we have a lot more players from last year that can contribute. It’s fun to build every day at practice.

She said the preparation for the season has been this already one of her best years in her basketball career.

Aside from what she might do on the court at Pitt State, Marin is considering whether to make her study emphasis on business or education.

Either way, she’s planning to be proud as a Gorilla.