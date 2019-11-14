Barnsdall @ Commerce

Records

Barnsdall 7-3 (4-3 in District A-5, 3rd), Commerce 7-3 (6-1 in District A-6, 2nd)

Last week

Barnsdall idle; Commerce 41, Quapaw 7

Last meeting

Commerce 28, Barnsdall 0 (first round, 2003 Class A playoffs)

Series record

Commerce leads 4-2, dating back to 1970

Did you know?

The only common opponent between the teams is Afton. The Panthers claimed a 28-8 win on Sept. 6 while Commerce picked up a 35-14 victory Sept. 27.

Bluejacket @ Graham-Dustin

Records

Bluejacket 5-3 (3-3 in District C-3, 4th), Graham-Dustin 8-1 (5-1 in District C-4, 1st)

Last week

Coyle 54, Bluejacket 6; Graham-Dustin 57, Paoli 12

First meeting

Did you know?

The Graham-Dustin School District, created by a consolidation vote in 2013, lists Weleeka as its mailing address and is located 10 miles south of Henryetta.