Barnsdall @ Commerce
Records
Barnsdall 7-3 (4-3 in District A-5, 3rd), Commerce 7-3 (6-1 in District A-6, 2nd)
Last week
Barnsdall idle; Commerce 41, Quapaw 7
Last meeting
Commerce 28, Barnsdall 0 (first round, 2003 Class A playoffs)
Series record
Commerce leads 4-2, dating back to 1970
Did you know?
The only common opponent between the teams is Afton. The Panthers claimed a 28-8 win on Sept. 6 while Commerce picked up a 35-14 victory Sept. 27.
Bluejacket @ Graham-Dustin
Records
Bluejacket 5-3 (3-3 in District C-3, 4th), Graham-Dustin 8-1 (5-1 in District C-4, 1st)
Last week
Coyle 54, Bluejacket 6; Graham-Dustin 57, Paoli 12
First meeting
Did you know?
The Graham-Dustin School District, created by a consolidation vote in 2013, lists Weleeka as its mailing address and is located 10 miles south of Henryetta.