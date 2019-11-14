WYANDOTTE — Kaitlyn Hawkins, a senior outfielder for Wyandotte, has signed a softball letter of intent with Labette (Kansas) Community College.

“They have a really good softball program and it’s like family there,” Hawkins said. “I know a lot of people there and they all said it's a great community and that everyone is friendly.”

Hawkins hit .483 with 45 RBIs for the Lady Bears, who were 28-7.

She had 56 hits in 116 plate appearances with 13 doubles, three triples and five home runs.

Hawkins had a .523 on base percentage and her slugging percentage was .776.

She led the Lady Bears in home runs and was second in batting average and hits.

Hawkins is being recruited as an outfielder, but may be shifted to other positions as needed.

“It’s going to be a good fit for her,” said Wyandotte coach Kendall Young. “They liked her because of her speed and her ability, athletic ability.”

Labette was 22-18 in 2018 with a 13-7 record in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.