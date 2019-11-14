JOPLIN — Freshmen Kalil Camara had a triple-double and Nikita Konsantynovskyi added a double-double as the Northeastern A&M men rolled to a 101-65 win over the Missouri Southern State University here Wednesday, Nov. 14.

That came a night after the Norsemen (2-2) suffered an 85-65 loss at No. 9 Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

Camara, from the Bronx, New York, had 10 points, 12rebounds and 11 assists while Konsantynovskyi, from Kiev, Ukraine, scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

They were joined in double figures by Gavin Harris and Samkelo Cele, who had 17 and 11 points, respectively.

NEO led 58-33 at the half.

Hutchinson 85, NEO 65

Hutchinson, which was up 43-33 at the break, had five players score in double figures.

Majok Kuath netted 19 points and Josh Baker added 17 coming off the bench for the 5-0 Blue Dragons.

Starters Sanquan Singleton and D.J. Mitchell scored 14 each and Jadon Okon chipped in with 10.

Cele was NEO’s offensive leader with 18 points. Gavin Harris had 15 (hitting five 3-point goals), Rudi Williams 12 and Alvin Cannady III 10.

The Golden Norse travel to Ottumwa, Iowa, for the Indian Hills Courtside Classic this weekend.

NEO faces Indian Hills Friday night then Southeastern Community College Saturday afternoon.