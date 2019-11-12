MIAMI — Linebacker Trey Kiser was Northeastern A&M’s only representative on the first team of the Southwest Junior College Athletic Conference all-conference team.

Kiser, a 6-2, 210-pound freshman from Sulphur had a total of 55 tackles, third most on the NEO squad.

He had 40 tackles and 15 assists, including seven that resulted in losses of 20 yards.

Seven Norsemen received second team all-conference honors.

They included sophomore wide receiver Adrian Wilson (6-0. 185), freshman running back Danuel Oscar (5-10, 180), sophomore lineman Russel Baker (6-5, 300), sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Alonso (6-4, 265), sophomore defensive lineman Quinton Lee (6-3, 260), sophomore defensive back Sterlin Ortiz (5-10, 180) and sophomore defensive back C.J. Thompson (6-2, 200).

Among those from NEO receiving honorable mention recognition were sophomore wide receiver Chris Potts (6-2, 195); sophomore lineman CaCarrein Carter (6-6, 290) ; sophomore center Austin Whitehead (6-6, 305); sophomore lineman Ian Marshall (6-1, 270); freshman lineman Billy Ferrell (6-3, 285); freshman linebacker Austin Carter (6-2, 235); sophomore defensive back Jordan Roberts (6-1, 170) and sophomore defensive back Cameron Watts (6-0, 170).