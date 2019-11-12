HIGHLAND, Kan. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M was eliminated from the NJCAA Division II Plains B volleyball tournament.
The Lady Norse dropped a 3-0 decision to Highland (Kansas) Community College in the first round.
Highland won the first and third sets 25-19 and claimed a 25-17 decision in the middle set.
NEO finishes its first season under coach Jalee Dollarhide at 21-13.
Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College swept Highland 3-0 in the District Plains B championship match.
Fort Scott advanced with a 3-0 victory against Cloud County (Kansas) Community College.
Two-time national champ Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College won the Plains A title with a 3-0 sweep of Johnson County (Kansas) Community College.
Both Highland and Coffeyville advance to the national tournament Nov. 21-23 in Charleston, West Virginia.