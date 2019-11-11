OKLAHOMA CITY — Colben Dodson and Dan Baker turned in first-place finishes for Northeastern A&M during the Oklahoma City Open Saturday, Nov. 9.

They were among seven who placed in the season-opening competition for the Golden Norsemen

Dodson pinned Luke Allan of New Mexico Highlands at 2:10 in the 197-pound championship match.

Baker had a 12-3 major decision over OCU’s Ryan Bracken at 185.

Others placing for NEO were Laif Jones, second, 133; Riley Weir, third, 125; Luke Montgomery, third, 133; Jaiden Smith, third, 174, and Blake Gonzalez, fourth, 141.

Jones lost a 6-5 decision to Logan Farrell of Oklahoma City.

Weir won by forfeit against Taywone McNack of Cowley (Kansas) Community College.

Montgomery pinned Kobe Nelms of Texas Wesleyan at 2:58.

Smith squeezed out a 5-3 decision against Jesus Núñez of Cowley.

Gonzalez rolled 11-3 against Parker Wright of Ottawa (Kansas) University.

Others wrestling for the Norse but not placing were Dalen Moore and Jeffri Juanes, 125; Mikey Mascarenas and Tanner Gregory, 133; Michael Kumlien and Dalton Hembree, 141; Malachi Tinnel, Shawn Tillman, Zach Porter, Austin Johnson and Gage Hight, 149; Scott Radke and Tyson Smith, 157; Nolan Saale, Vincent (Elijah) Cherry, Nosa Johnbull and Jon Trowbridge, 165; Diego Maturino, 174; Seth Sarusua, Nathan Dooley and Dayton Fields, 184; Joshua Molinar and Logan Hall, 197, and John Simpson and Seth Seago, 285.

NEO travels to Baldwin City, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 10 for the Baker Open.