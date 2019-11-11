By Joe Mussatto

The Oklahoman

(TNS) — OKC rallied to tie the game with less than a minute left, but Milwaukee claimed a 121-119 win Sunday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

—

Antetokounmpo can’t be contained

The Thunder played admirably against the league’s reigning MVP. In the first half.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo bullied the Thunder in the second half and busted out of his 24-minute slump. He had a highlight soaring slam off a feed from George Hill in the fourth quarter coupled with impossible-to-defend finishes around the rim.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan threw several defenders at him — Danilo Gallinari to start, then Nerlens Noel and rookie Darius Bazley.

Antetokounmpo went to the locker room with an underwhelming stat line by his standards: 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. He had nine points and five rebounds in the third quarter alone. It was the beginning of an incredible second half.

Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds and three assists. He shot 13-of-19 from the floor, 2-of-3 from three and 7-of-9 from the free throw line.

It was Antetokounmpo’s fifth straight game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

—

Wild finish

The Bucks were called for a questionable five-second violation with under a minute left.

Gallinari made Milwaukee pay. His 3-pointer to tie the game 114-114 with 32 seconds left was the loudest moment of the season at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Brook Lopez drained an ensuing 3-pointer to match and hush the crowd.

Gallinari was 1-of-8 from three before his big shot. He then missed a would-be game-tying 3-pointer. The Bucks sealed their win from the free throw line.

Gallinari finished the night 2-of-10 from three and 4-of-17 from the field.

That’s what happens when Antetokounmpo is your primary defender.

—

Third quarter woes strike again

The third quarter has been a problem all season long for OKC, but especially in the weekend back-to-back.

The Warriors outscored the Thunder 41-24 in the third quarter Saturday night. The Bucks held a 37-24 third-quarter advantage Sunday night. The frame erased the Thunder’s six-point halftime lead.

—

Muscala keeps up hot shooting

Mike Muscala is on a hot streak after starting the season 1-of-19 from 3-point range. Muscala, after making three 3-pointers against the Warriors on Saturday, shot 4-of-9 from three against Milwaukee on Sunday.

He was left wide open several times at the top of the key, a shot opponents might have to start defending.

The Thunder shot 17-of-42 as a team from three.

—

Replacing Adams

Steven Adams was held out with a left knee contusion. It’s the same injury that caused him to miss two games last week.

Muscala and Nerlens Noel filled in nicely splitting time at center.

Noel drew the start. He finished with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting while blocking two shots and disrupting the Bucks at the rim.

——-

Nuggets survive rally

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Sunday at Target Center the Timberwolves pushed through an ice-cold shooting day to rally from 16 down in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

All, it turns out, for naught.

With the game tied at 98, Denver center Nikola Jokic hit a turn-around, 15-foot jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give Denver — which didn’t score for more than 10 minutes from mid-fourth quarter into the overtime session — a 100-98 victory.

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points for the Wolves, who were in the game despite shooting 34-for-97 overall and 6-for-45 on three pointers — both season lows. Josh Okogie scored 17 points with eight rebounds off the bench.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Nuggets (7-2), led by Jokic, who had 20. Jamal Murray had 15, Paul Millsap 14.

Down 16 with 6:43 left in the game, the Wolves began their comeback. Over the final 6:41 of the final quarter the Wolves went 16-0, holding the Nuggets without a point for 14 straight possessions.

Nine of those points came via the free throw line, in a slow burn of a comeback. Within three after Wiggins hit two free throws with 2:49 left, Towns had two chances at open three-pointers, but missed.

Finally, with 41.7 seconds left, Towns hit his three-pointer, tying the game.

The Wolves stopped the Nuggets again, and Wiggins had a chance to win the game in regulation, but missed a three-pointer from the top of the key with 12 seconds left.

Out of a time out the Nuggets got a good shot, but Murray’s baseline jumper went long, forcing overtime.

Wiggins opened the overtime with a two-pointer, pushing the Wolves run to 18-0.

Jokic scored at the other end, was fouled, but missed the free throw. After a Wolves miss, Barton hit a three-pointer putting the Nuggets up three.

Wiggins scored in the lane, but Barton hit another three for a 98-94 lead.

But Okogie scored off a pass from Towns. Then Okogie stole the ball at the other end and fed Covington for the tyi fingeld goal with 26.2 seconds left.

But, out of the time out, the Nuggets got the ball to Jokic who, guarded by Towns, managed to sink the 15-footer. The Wolves were unable to get a good shot at the other end as time expired.

———

Toronto raps Lakers

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced an opponent that refused to wallow in its recent misfortune.

The Toronto Raptors preferred to sprint past it.

They ended the Lakers’ win streak at seven, beating the team with the best record in the NBA 113-104.

The Raptors (7-2) won despite missing two key players, and despite a triple-double from LeBron James and 27 points from Anthony Davis for the Lakers (7-2). Toronto was led by Pascal Siakam (24 points) and Fred VanVleet (23), and also received impactful performances off the bench from Chris Boucher (15 points) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (10).

“They are the best, the fastest team in the league, (most) fast-break points per game,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We knew that coming in. We had to execute offensively, and when we didn’t it was going to be a run-out that we couldn’t recover from. We’ve been showing great effort in transition defense, getting back in sprints and trying to make recovery plays. But that wasn’t really there for us tonight and it cost us.”

The Raptors are the defending NBA champions, but they entered this game looking very different from the team that toppled the Golden State Warriors in June. Kawhi Leonard left to play for the L.A. Clippers, Danny Green joined the Lakers, and on Friday starters Kyle Lowry (fractured hand) and Serge Ibaka (sprained ankle) suffered injuries that sidelined them for Sunday and beyond.

That meant players like Boucher, who came into the game averaging six minutes per game and whose name Davis struggled to pronounce afterward, Hollis-Jefferson and former Lakers developmental league player Matt Thomas all got early playing time and a chance to make their mark.

“They still got championship players, no matter,” said James, who had 13 points on five-for-15 shooting to go with 15 assists and 13 rebounds. “They were short-handed but they still got guys who are championship DNA players, so we didn’t take that lightly, and the guys that came in gave them a good boost.”

The Lakers generally kept control of the game early en route to an eight-point halftime lead.

They forced Siakam to miss 10 of his first 13 shots, including all five three-point attempts. The Lakers’ bench outscored the Raptors’ 29-16 in the first half, and while L.A. trailed in fast-break points, the disparity wasn’t stark (11-8).

Then Toronto figured out a way to take the game from them, dominating the second half. The Raptors showed how dangerous they can be on fast-breaks, and held the Lakers to 18 points in the third quarter.

The Lakers didn’t have a single fast-break point in the second half, while the Raptors had 21.

Kyle Kuzma called transition defense the Lakers’ “Achilles’ heel,” albeit one talked about less during their winning streak.

“There was times where we were crashing, or corner guys are not getting back,” Davis said. “And once they get the rebound they have four guys who can get it and push it … And their guys are running. So it was a little bit of an effort thing where we wasn’t getting back.”

With 3:50 left in the game, the Lakers trailed by 12 and had one final burst left.

Kuzma, who had two points in the first three quarters, hit back-to-back threes to bring the Lakers to within six. A pair of free throws by James cut the deficit to four, but that was as close as the Lakers came. They missed five three-pointers in the next two minutes, while the Raptors just kept running.

“They played a better basketball game and credit the Raptors,” Vogel said. “They were terrific tonight. The guys that had started the game, but their guys coming off the bench with opportunities to play they don’t normally get, they made the best of it.”

———

Cavs pound Knicks

NEW YORK (TNS) — Before the game began Sunday night Knicks coach David Fizdale spoke optimistically of the team building off a hard-fought, emotional win in Dallas two nights earlier. And it seemed like a good night to claim that, back home to face a below-. 500 Cavs squad.

But almost from the opening tip the Knicks displayed little of the fire and almost none of the shooting. Down 14 in the first quarter, 18 at halftime and as many as 30 in the second half, the Knicks returned to Madison Square Garden with a lifeless, ugly performance in falling, 108-87, to the Cavaliers.

The home court didn’t feel like a safe place for the team — as it hasn’t in any of their four home games this season. The crowd booed the team loudly as the deficit grew. A comeback effort that cut the Cavs’ lead from 30 to 15 in the third quarter prompted chants of, “Dee-fense,” from the home crowd. But the encouragement still left the team facing that deficit as the fourth quarter began.

A chant for offense might have been better suited for this night as the Knicks were incompetent on that end in the first half — shooting 2-for-15 from beyond the arc and an embarrassing 2-for-8 from the free-throw line. They had 12 turnovers and scored a season-low 36 points in the half. They finished with 21 turnovers. By the time that the benches were emptied there were places fingers could be pointed all over. Marcus Morris was 3-for-12 shooting — 0-for-5 beyond the arc. Julius Randle had 20 points and 16 rebounds, but turned the ball over four times and on one in the fourth quarter in front of the Knicks bench, walked after it as a Cavs player hustled to grab it.

What this meant for the team might not be much right now with the team already dropping to 2-8 on the season as they head to Chicago for a stop before returning home Thursday to face Kristaps Porzingis and the Mavericks again. But what it could mean to the Fizdale’s ever-shifting rotation and lineup remains to be seen.

Frank Ntilikina received a steady flow of minutes over the last two weeks. But was it good enough to keep the third year point guard secure in the starting role?

While Fizdale has complimented the play of Ntilikina since he took over the job, he has yet to commit to him. Ntilikina had just four points, but did have six assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Dennis Smith Jr. returned to the team after 12 days away to be with his family following the sudden passing of his stepmother, but is not ready to return to action, working his way back into condition. Elfrid Payton is still rehabilitating from the strained right hamstring that has sidelined him for six straight games.

But when they are ready, what will that mean to the 2017 Knicks lottery pick?

“I’m going to base it on how things are going for us at the time when (Payton) gets back,” Fizdale said before the game. “If things are going well, we’ll probably stay with what we’re doing. If for some reason it’s not, maybe we’ll look at putting him back in there. But we won’t make that decision until the time comes.”

Fizdale said that confidence is the key to Ntilikina’s performance, but he wasn’t willing to help that by promising him anything. Asked if Ntilikina reaching his potential could lift the team to higher levels than the others, he deferred.

“I don’t know. That’s a tough question for me to answer,” Fizdale said. “It’s almost too hypothetical to say. I want them all playing well. I think we all need all of them to play well to get to a place where we can consider ourselves a good team. To me, that’s our most important position.”