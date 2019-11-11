FAIRLAND — Seniors Savannah Hutchison and Kyndall Davis, who helped Fairland reach the state tournament for the first time since 2013, were named to the Oklahoma Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association Small East all state team.

Joining Davis and Hutchison on the Small East team are Rachel Eggleston, Karlie McCormick and Cadence Howard, Kiowa; Krista Harkey, Caney Valley; Tenley Wainright, Tushka; Sydnie Womack, Howe; Katyn Denson, Coalgate; Shaina Spears, Sheyenne Cheek and Rylan Brinlee, Wilburton; Alyssa DeLeon and Katlyn Hughey, Stroud; Karli Ashing, Oktaha; Randi McLarry, Silo; Grace Montgomery, Red Oak, and Jordan O’Dell, Asher.

The 2020 games will be played Saturday, June 6 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.

The Small East game will be played at 12:30 p.m.

Mike Womack of Howe will be the Small East coach.