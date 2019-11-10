By Jacob Unruh

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER (TNS) — Less than four minutes into the season, Mike Boynton did something he was unable to in the second half of last season. He made a substitution.

Dutch freshman Hidde Roessink entered the game for Yor Anei.

Then, the Oklahoma State coach made another.

A minute later, Chris Harris Jr. replaced Thomas Dziagwa. Twenty-two seconds later, Kalib Boone entered for Cam McGriff.

The lineup changes kept coming until Jonathan Laurent checked in with 12:33 remaining in the first half Wednesday night during OSU’s 80-75 win over Oral Roberts.

Eleven players in less than eight minutes saw the floor.

“It’s a little refreshing,” Anei said.

The Cowboys have played just one game and one exhibition entering Saturday’s 2 p.m. matchup with Kansas City (which rebranded from UMKC) at Gallagher-Iba Arena, but there is already one big difference from last season. OSU has depth that it did not have throughout Big 12 play.

Gone are the days where the starting five must push the limit physically and mentally.

“Having depth, period,” Boynton said, “from a coach who stood here in front of you guys knowing who was going to play every minute of the game is a great benefit to us.”

Last season, seven scholarship players were on the roster by the end of the season.

Graduate transfer Mike Cunningham left the team in January. A week later, Michael Weathers, Kentrevious Jones and Maurice Calloo were dismissed. OSU added seven walk-ons, including six from an open tryout. The other came from the Cowboys’ student managers.

OSU lost nine of 10 conference games. The starting five combined for 4,868 minutes throughout the entire season. McGriff and Lindy Waters III each averaged 33.8 minutes. Dziagwa averaged 32.

Even in a tight game Wednesday, only point guard Isaac Likekele reached 30 minutes. Waters was just a shade below.

“It’s about where you want those two guys — probably the most veteran ballhandlers — especially if the game’s close you’ve got to make some plays late,” Boynton said. “Having experience with those guys last year made me feel more comfortable that I didn’t have to burn a bunch of timeouts early. I was able to save them and use them more judiciously late in the game.”

And OSU was able to feel like a normal team again. There is depth along with talented young players.

“What’s in the past is in the past,” Dziagwa said. “I don’t want to harp too much about it. I think this team’s in a really good spot.”