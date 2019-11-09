COMMERCE — The officials were at the center of attention during a 41-7 win by Commerce against Quapaw here Friday, Nov. 8.

The teams combined for a mind-boggling 39 penalties for 358 yards.

CHS was flagged 15 times for 135 yards and the Wildcats drew 24 flags for 223 yards.

“It was crazy, crazy” Tiger head coach Steve Moss said.

Commerce nailed down a home field game for the first round of the Class A playoffs, hosting Barnsdall.

Barnsdall (7-3), idle Friday night, finished third in District A-5 behind Pawnee and Pawhuska with a 4-3 record.

Quapaw wraps up its season at 5-5 and 3-4 in A-6 play. That’s the Cats’ best showing since 2009, when they were 6-4.

Commerce, which never trailed in the game, only led 14-0 at the half and 21-0 before the Cats broke through with 5:09 remaining in the third on a 1-yard run by Hunter Thomasson.

The Tigers finally took charge in the fourth on a 10-yard TD pass from Eric Cunningham to Lance Hyatt, a37-yard interception return by Cunningham and a 9-yard run by Caden Pickard.

The Hyatt catch and Cunningham pick 6 came within the span of 1:25.

“They played us tough in the second quarter,” Moss said. “We were down inside the 20 a couple times and didn’t get any points out of it.

“It was Commerce-Quapaw — they always are going to play us tough. We know they are.”

Pickard gave CHS a 7-0 lead late in the first then Mateo Moreno reeled in an 11-yard pass from Cunningham 1:15 into the second.

Salvador Martinez accounted for the third Commerce score with a 15-yard run at 9:56 of the third.

“Our kids played with so much enthusiasm,” Quapaw head coach Chris Cawyer said. “It’s the first time they have played hard, I mean really hard, the whole game. I couldn’t ask anything better from the kids.

“They didn’t back down from them.”

Commerce had 347 yards in total offense, with 297 of that coming on the ground. The Tigers have run for 645 yards in their past two games.

Pickard averaged 8.4 yards on 21 carries while scoring twice.

Quapaw had 41 yards rushing and 51 passing on six completions.

Thomasson picked up 25 yards on 10 carries to lead the Wildcats.

Jacob Gregory was Quapaw’s leading receiver with 37 yards on two carries.

Pickard also was the defensive leader for CHS with nine tackles, including eight assists.

Seth Hailey, Caleb Eulitt and Gage Smith had eight total tackles each.

Cunningham had two interceptions and Oscar Gutierrez one while Moreno had a fumble recovery.

Thomasson was in on 11 tackles, nine solos and four assists on the defensive side for Quapaw.