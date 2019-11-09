Commerce and Bluejacket are the only local football teams that have qualified for the post season.

The Tigers were second in District A-6 and BHS finished fourth in District C-3.

Commerce (7-3), advancing to post-season play for the fifth straight year and the 18th time in 19 years, will host Barnsdall (7-3) on Friday, Nov. 15.

The Panthers, who were idle Friday, Nov. 8, were 4-3 in District A-5, finishing behind Pawnee and Pawhuska.

The only loss for Commerce in A-6 was against Rejoice Christian.

Bluejacket, which ended its regular season with a 54-6 loss to Coyle, will travel to Graham-Dustin, 8-1 and first in District C-4.

Graham-Dustin, was stunned by Midway 22-20 in Week 4. It drew widespread attention following a 114-64 win at Bowlegs on Nov. 17.

Wyandotte had a chance to make the Class 2A playoffs, but suffered a 41-26 loss at Nowata.